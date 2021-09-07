The pandemic has changed the way people dress. Do office cabinets need to change too?

After 18 months of working from home, some workers returning to the office this fall are re-evaluating what it means to dress for work.

Amy Robichaud, executive director of the non-profit Dress for Success Vancouver foundation, says the pandemic has accelerated the “precariousness” of many workers’ wardrobes.

“We focused not only on physical comfort, but also on psychological comfort,” said Robichaud. Since the start of the pandemic, many home workers have switched to soft and comfortable clothing like casual wear, sweatpants, leggings, sweaters and other casual items.

In some ways, says Robichaud, it has contributed to labor productivity.

“Studies have shown that when we dress comfortably and feel good about ourselves, our cognition is increased,” she said.

“Our ability to think and process information is increased, which means that for many of us, when we sit at home without fear or judgment about our appearance or presentation, we have actually been better at our job. “

For many workers working from home, softness and comfort have been a priority in their clothing choices. (Carlos G. Lopez / Shutterstock)

But as more workers return to the office, work clothes and the expectations that come with them can be stressful.

Robichaud, whose foundation helps women enter the workforce by offering work clothing and career services, says these expectations are often gendered.

“Men and women are subject to a different standard,” she said, noting that women are expected to follow fashion trends and put on makeup, for example.

Robichaud says she hopes people can use the pandemic to push back some of those standards.

“When we think about who we want to be in the future: I want to be someone who thinks clearly, so I’m going to continue to be comfortable and make sure my clothes are clean and I present well but I I’m really focused on how it makes me feel about dressing for someone else’s standard, ”she said.

Change body

Robichaud said people are also grappling with how their bodies might have changed during the pandemic.

She says fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell has a helpful way of describing what’s going on. Clothing, according to Forbes-Bell, allows us to imagine and reflect the person we want to be now, the person we want to be in the future, and the person we fear to be.

“And so when we put on those tough pants or dress pants for the first time after 18 months, and they don’t fit on us, we’re faced with the person we fear we are,” Robichaud said.

“When we feel comfortable… it gives us the confidence to think about who we want to be in the future and when we look at ourselves in the mirror and feel good about the way we present ourselves, it makes us feel good about who we are now. “

Robichaud said our bodies have allowed us to survive for the past 18 months and should be celebrated.

“What we are now is exactly what we needed to be now to get here,” she said.