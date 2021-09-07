Vronique Nichanian makes clothes for the man who thinks





THE HISTORY OF MEN’S FASHION IN THE 20TH CENTURY is essentially a gradual shift from formality to individuality and flexibility, as athletic silhouettes and versatile fabrics emerged to challenge the suit of men’s de facto uniform. across ages, cultures and professions for generations. For Nichanian, his course changed, in a decisive way, in May 1971, with the Saint-Tropez Mick and Bianca Jagger wedding. He was, she recalls, the first man to wear sneakers with a suit, or at least the most photographed man to do so, pairing a wide-lapel white three-piece by Savile Row tailor Edward Sexton with visibly scuffed tennis shoes. . Everyone said, it’s not elegant, she recalls. But for Nichanian, who was then a teenager, it was an inspiring rejection of the status quo and confirmation that ease and personality were the way of the future. That kind of attitude, not being conservative, to express something different, resonated with her, she says, and it continued to influence the way she made clothes. She has never produced collections that you could really call sportswear, as so many brands have done in recent years, rather with a piercing gaze and a magpie, she has extracted from this design school certain technical advances and concessions to comfort she uses to update centuries-old couture codes, ensuring that her pieces never sacrifice pleasure for sophistication, or sophistication for pleasure. A trench coat can combine a classic fabric like cotton canvas with an athletically inspired technical fabric, like the shiny and water-repellent Toilbright patented by Hermss; a blazer with a formal silhouette can be reversible or have zipped pockets. Hers are pleasant clothes in the most literal and tactile sense: soft against the skin, adapted to practical needs and bodily whims. They are designed not to impress an audience but to embrace their wearer with such sensitivity, even such sensuality, that they can’t help but project confidence and maybe even a little fishy. As Nichanian says, clothes should be intimate. When we first spoke earlier in June on a video call, I asked her if she had any favorite details from her Spring 2021 collection. I’m sorry, she responded politely, but the details of the latest collection are the collection. In other words, each garment is the product of a large number of creative decisions and refinements made each season over months of back and forth with textile factories across the country, artisans at Hermss workshops and the Nichanians team of seven men’s ready-to-wear designers. -wear shop above the company’s store on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honor. Everything is thought out and nothing is rushed. If a hem or button placket doesn’t match her vision, she’ll gently ask for it to be redone over and over again until it does. At the end of this process, a collection emerges. It takes time to do great things, she says. I want to make my clothes beautifully, with the best fabrics and the best proportions. This commitment to integrity rather than speed is rare in the fashion industry, whose reach and momentum has grown exponentially over the past decade, for reasons that include the addition of collections from vacationing and pre-fall (neither Herms presents for men), increasingly international markets and social networks accelerating changing tastes. While most brands think in terms of the seasons, Herms seems to perceive time on the scale of centuries. As a result, it has proven to be remarkably resistant to trends, favoring the skillful handling of exquisite materials with momentary cultural fluctuations, a philosophy more in line with that of a guild than a fashion house, and that emphasizes savvy workers (which is perhaps why Hermss designers have tended to stick with the company not just for years, as is typically the case elsewhere, but for decades). Indeed, Nichanian does not consider his work as a fashion creation but as the manufacture of objects. A garment designed for a certain contemporary look may become obsolete, but a finely crafted object whose design is informed by practicality and simplicity can become essential and cherished indefinitely. She compares a garment to the height of this ideal to a Teddy, or a beloved child’s blanket: an emotional totem that is fundamentally non-disposable, woven into the fabric of a lifetime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/07/t-magazine/veronique-nichanian-hermes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos