Molekule Partners With Altuzarra To Bring Clean Air To New York Fashion Week





NEW YORK, September 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Following its announcement as the official air purification partner of Madison Square Garden, Molecules, a world leader in reinventing air purification, has partnered with Altuzarra, the globally recognized luxury fashion brand, to bring clean air to New York Fashion Week. As fashion designers, models, influencers and the media find their way back to the in-person catwalks of new York This season, one thing stays in mind: How do you navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic? Joseph Altuzarra, founder and creative director of Altuzarra, thought about this as he prepared for his fashion show on Sunday 12 September – her first post-COVID show, and her first in New York City after showing in Paris over the past six seasons. “Return to show in new York is extremely monumental for me and my brand, but doing it while taking precautions was extremely important for me to prioritize, ”said Joseph Altuzarra, founder and creative director of Altuzarra. “Molekule makes FDA approved air purifiers that can destroy viruses and bacteria in the air, so making sure they were the focus of my living room was the best decision for my staff, guests and the living room in total. “ Molekule and Altuzarra worked together to install a combination of Air Pro RX and Air Pro devices throughout the exhibition space. All of Molekule’s air purifiers, including these, use the company’s patented Photoelectrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology. The Air Pro RX and Air Pro devices are both FDA approved for virus and bacteria destruction, and Air Pro is also approved for mold killing, classifying air purifiers as Class II medical devices that can be used in businesses and homes. Molekule’s proprietary PECO technology is a whole new approach to air purification. Backed by science and over 25 years of research, PECO goes even further in air purification to not only capture, but also destroy microscopic pollutants such as viruses and bacteria at the molecular level. About Molekule

Molekule’s mission is to provide clean indoor air for everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company’s patented photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, molds, bacteria, viruses and allergens, compared to conventional filters. Molekule’s line of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third party laboratories, as well as continuous internal testing, and its medical grade products have received medical device clearance from the FDA. Today, Molekule is available on Home deposit , Best buy and on Amazon . It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information and Customer reviews , visit https://molekule.com . About Altuzarra

Founded by the Creative Director Joseph Altuzarra in 2008, Altuzarra is a luxury ready-to-wear and accessories brand for women. Joseph’s alluring aesthetic blends modernity, femininity and unabashed sensuality, offering a new perspective on the wardrobe of modern women. For additional information, images or sample requests, please contact The Lede Company at [email protected] . Molekule media contact

Ali rae hunt

[email protected] SOURCE molecule Related links http://molekule.com/



