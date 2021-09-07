Issey Miyake “In the Making” exhibition in Milan





Issey Miyake celebrates creativity at this year’s Milan Design Week by exhibiting a special in-store installation called “In the Making”. Enlisting designers, artists and other creatives, Issey Miyake highlights his new brands IM MEN and A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE to better show the creative and design-based processes that go into making products. Looking inside the company, “In the Making” explores the ways Issey Miyake breaks the boundaries of design and why he approaches fashion production that way. Specifically, Issey Miyake is known for creating garments that follow function before form, subsequently creating pieces well suited to the wearer’s lifestyle. This is what equates his clothes to a product, or as the brand says, they are “articles [that are] made for utility in everyday life, made possible by extensive design and manufacturing surveys, from the drawing board to the store. The curated exhibition shows the thinking behind Issey Miyake IM MEN – known for his foldable and transportable “Convertible” series. Here we learn to understand and see how pieces such as the coat and jacket use a yoke to transform into a transportable garment, or how the convertible jacket can be worn around the wearer’s back. As for A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE, “In the Making” looks at the raw materials that can be used to create fabrics. This label is known for its experimentation – especially with materials – as it is currently exploring fabric constructed from Triporous rice husks. Elsewhere, TADANORI YOKOO ISSEY MIYAKE, as well as pieces produced in collaboration with Italian entrepreneur and artistic director Fabio Bellotti, whose works have inspired the new pieces IM MEN and A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE. Issey Miyake’s “In the Making” is on display until September 19, 2021 in the brand’s flagship store in Milan. Take a closer look at the in-store display above. If you want to learn more about the ins and outs of Issey Miyake, take a look at HYPEBEAST What is technology? with HOMME PLISS ISSEY MIYAKE. Issey Miyake, “In the making” September 5 – 19

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. ISSEY MIYAKE / MILAN

Via Bagutta 12,

20121 Milan

Italy

