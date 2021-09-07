A new line of children’s fashion accessories full of unexpected fun





CARLSBAD, California, September 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – ( www.calico-sun.com/) Brought to you by the team that created OOLY, Calico Sun is a fresh and inspiring new line of children’s fashion accessories that are colorful in all kinds and full of unexpected delicacies.

Kourtney BFF by Calico Sun

Born in California, Calico Sun is dedicated to inspiring children of all ages to express themselves, feel confident and radiate positive vibes. With a refreshing and uplifting approach, the Calico Sun style characters are upbeat, fearless, positive, confident, defined, happy, and carefree. Launched today of the all-new fall 2021 line, which features fun and colorful expressive designs in necklaces, bracelets, hair clips and key chains from $ 11.99. Each piece is vibrant and inspired by colorful beads and tassels, charming and whimsical animals and playful fruits, all allowing young minds to express themselves in whatever they choose to wear. Complete your look with eye-catching bracelets, there’s more than one to wear and share.necklaces that sparkle and shine, accessorize with key chains and complete your look with matching hair clips. The new line includes: Created by OOLY, the expressive and colorful brand everyone knows, Calico Sun celebrates refreshing and positive styles with accessories that make you smile. OOLY and Calico Sun are a woman-owned business that celebrates confidence, style and happiness. For more information on Calico Sun or OOLY visit calicosun.com, or email [email protected] . About Calico Sun

Calico Sun is a new range of accessories for children presented by OOLY. Born in California, Calico Sun is dedicated to inspiring children of all ages to express themselves, feel confident and radiate positive vibes. With a refreshing and uplifting approach, the Calico Sun style characters are upbeat, fearless, positive, confident, defined, happy, and carefree. For more information visitcalico-sun.com. Media contact:

Wendy Vazquez

3d communication

[email protected]

512-294-6218 SOURCE Calico Sun by OOLY

