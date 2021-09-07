Celebration of human rights; Dress for freedom; Ride for HOPE





United Church Women in York County Celebration of human rights York County Church Women United will host their annual human rights celebration, “Living the Hope at the Table,” at 10 am Friday via Zoom. The celebration will include guest speaker Phyllis Terwillinger and will focus on the right to housing, food and life. For more information or to register for the event, contact Judith Grove [email protected] 717-741-4366. Sparrows Square Dress for freedom SparrowPlace, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic sex trafficking, will be holding its fourth annual Dress for Freedom event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Outdoor Country Club, 1157 Detwiler Drive. New or new dresses of all seasons and styles will be available for $ 25 or less. To see an overview of the sale, visitwww.facebook.com/dressforfreedomyork/. For more information about Sparrow Place or the event, visitwww.sparrowplace.org. Twin Rose Lady Riders Ride for HOPE The Twin Rose Lady Riders will be hosting Ride forHOPE, a charity road race with AMApoints, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at York Motorcycle Club, 2333 Whiteford Road, adjacent to the York Galleria. The event will feature prizes, a silent auction and a food truck. All proceeds from the event support HOPE, Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support, a local non-profit organization that provides help and resources to people in the community affected by cancer. For more information visitwww.twinroseladyriders.com.

