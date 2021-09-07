Frame launches degradable denim collections (organic)





The premium American denim brand Frame has launched (Bio) Degradable jeans in partnership with Candiani, a Milan-based family business, made from 100 percent cotton that is 100 percent biodegradable. The (Bio) Degradable denim collections for men and women include three innovative fabrics: Rigid 727, Comfort Stretch 785 and Super Stretch 778 denim, which respectively degrade into stretch material. While the stiff fabric is 100% cotton and 100% biodegradable, the comfort stretch and super stretch fabrics use Roica V550, a yarn that breaks down in a fraction of the time that conventional yarn leaves no harmful substances in the fabric. ‘environment. The jeans then go through Candianis’ signature micro-plastic-free dyeing process to ensure they are degradable. Each of the styles is also designed with minimal impact, Frame explains, as the jeans are sewn with 100% Tencel threads that degrade with the denim, while the metallic rivets have been replaced with embroidered threads and buttons, made in from recycled metals. The jeans also have pocket bags and labels made from organic or recycled cotton as well as hang tags made from recycled paper printed with soy-based ink also degrade. Frame also ensured that each garment had a QR code for traceability containing information on its individual impact and manufacture, with the goal of ultimately eliminating the need for tags and hang tags, and further reducing its carbon footprint. Each pair is also washed responsibly according to the Four Pillars of Responsible Washing Frames, which means no bleach, no potassium permanganate, no stonewash, all using water efficient machines. Image: Courtesy of Frame To mark the launch, Frame commissioned London-based design studio Isabel + Helen to design a storefront for Frames stores on Madison Avenue, SoHo and Dallas, as well as for the Harrods department store. The sculptures refer to the circular and almost endless journey of innovative denim. The collection will be available to buy online at frame-store.com, with prices starting at 225 pounds. Image: Courtesy of Frame Image: Courtesy of Frame

