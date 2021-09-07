Dress is now a code for possible Title IX violations: Peltier v. Charter Day School, Inc. | TNG Consulting





Question put to the Court: Can the imposition by a public (charter) school of a gendered dress code violate Title IX? According to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, the answer is yes. Summary of the facts: Charter Day School in North Carolina has dress code requirements specific to boys and girls. Depending on the dress code, all students must wear white or navy tops and khaki or blue stockings. Girls should wear skirts, sweaters or skorts. Girls can only wear athletic shorts or sweatpants on days they have physical education classes or on certain special occasions, such as school trips. Boys can wear pants or shorts, but must wear a belt. The school’s raison d’être for imposing different standards was to distinguish between girls and boys and to promote the “proper treatment” of girls. Bonnie Peltier, a parent of a kindergarten child at the school, as well as the parents of two additional students, have filed a lawsuit against the school alleging a Title IX violation.[1] The district court initially granted Charter Day School summary judgment on the Title IX claim, ruling that Title IX did not apply to gender-specific school dress codes. The Fourth Circuit overturned that ruling, ruling that Title IX in fact covered gender-specific school dress codes and referred the case back to the lower court for reconsideration. Analysis: To determine whether the Title IX prohibitions apply to school dress codes, the Court began its analysis with the plain language of the Title IX law, which reads: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of the gender, be excluded from participating in, denied benefits, or discriminated against in any federally funded educational program or activity. “ The Court interpreted the text of the law to apply to all cases, not just specific circumstances, where sex is the cause “in the absence of” for the exclusion of a student from participation or denial of the benefits of a federally funded educational program. The drastic bans in Title IX are hollowed out by a handful of exceptions. Dress codes are not listed among these exceptions. Therefore, the court ruled that there was no ambiguity in the interpretation of Title IX and that dress codes are not excluded from the protections of Title IX. The court also discussed how Charter Day School, a federally funded recipient, and RBA, the operator of Charter Day School, are both considered federal funding recipients because RBA receives its funding from the Federal funding for Charter Day School. Therefore, RBA is an indirect beneficiary and both entities are required to comply with Title IX. Key to the court’s decision was the precise observation that while courts should be respectful of agency rule-making, they need not be respectful of rules that agencies have withdrawn, because Withdrawals are not policy statements like the rules are. While the OCR once had a regulation prohibiting disparate dress standards and withdrew this rule in the 1980s, the withdrawal did not remove dress codes from Title IX fairness requirements due to the plain language of the law. . While the law prohibits discrimination generally, neither does the OCR regulations have to do so specifically. Take away food : Schools should be very careful when implementing gender-specific dress codes, as courts may find a violation of Title IX, especially when these codes are based on chivalry, modesty and other archaic notions of decorum for girls which is not applied in the same way to boys. Somehow, the school decided that arguing a set of sexist beliefs rooted in chivalry was a logical defense in a lawsuit alleging its policies were sexist.

The girls in this case specifically pleaded for restrictions based on the dress code that hindered their access to education. If this concern is raised with your Title IX office, pay attention. They claimed they were allowed to wear leggings when it was cold (under the skirt or skort), but not pants, which were warmer. Why should girls be forced to dress in a way that doesn’t keep them as hot as boys? How could a school justify allowing leggings but not pants? Good luck with that argument on remand. Is it chivalrous to let the girls freeze?

Consult with legal counsel if you are considering implementing a gender-specific dress code, as more harm than good can be done if this decision is not carefully considered.

Whether an organization is a direct recipient or an indirect recipient of federal funding, Title IX can still apply. [1] The entire lawsuit alleged violations of Title IX and the equal protection clause.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/dress-is-now-code-for-possible-title-ix-8746348/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

