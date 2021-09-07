



There are all kinds of boating gear to keep us warm, dry, or even cool. Being comfortable when the weather is not nice makes the sport more enjoyable, but what about the bugs? Ben Braden noted how at the 2013 Chicago Mackinac Race, “The swarms (of flies) happen like something out of a Steven King horror story. The fly swatches come out, the bug spray fumigates the air, the right DEET oil spreads over the legs and arms, but these bugs are immune, somehow evolved away from any chance of being distracted by an insect repellent. Perhaps the answer to this lakes dilemma is rooted in the age-old question of why zebras have stripes. A report from the Jacksonville Florida Times Union could suggest a new fashion trend for sailing: It turns out that blood-sucking insects, especially the horse, get completely confused by the zebra’s patterns. They are still very attracted to the zebra but when approaching it they tend to lose control or crash into the zebra instead of landing safely for a bite. Scientists tested this idea by using very powerful video cameras to monitor ies in a field with both horses and zebras. From a distance, the ies began to advance towards the horse and the zebra at the same rate. The scratches had no impact on the distance of the ies. However, as the ies approached the zebra their flight became erratic and they just passed the zebra or bumped into the zebra. At the same time, they landed safely and began to bite the horses. In another study, scientists put a striped coat on a horse and monitored the ies. Sure enough, the ies were attracted to the horse, but when some approached they became so confused that they could not land safely. Historians note that some ancient human populations in Africa, Australia, and Asia had consistent body painting traditions. The exact purpose of body painting was not clear. Could it be to ward off biting insects? To test this idea, scientists bought mannequins and left some alone while painting others with marks similar to tribal paintings. The results were clear: there were 10 times fewer horse bites on painted mannequins compared to unpainted ones. It seems that ancient humans were already well aware of the benefits of striped skin.

