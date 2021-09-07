Fashion
See Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer in her wedding dress
Two famous families have a great reason to celebrate. September 4, Marc Ronson and Grace Gummer revealed that they got married via a post on his Instagram. Ronson is a music producer, whose sisters, Samantha and Charlotte ronson, are also well known as DJs and fashion designers, respectively. Gummer is the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don gummer and is an actress herself. She has two sisters, Louisa and Granny, and a brother, Henri.
While they’ve since shared the good news, it’s unclear exactly when Ronson and Gummer got married. Ronson posted a photo from their wedding on her birthday and explained how Gummer made 45 the best year of her life. Her sister Samantha shared a wedding photo that shows Gummer’s wedding dress and their wedding location. Read on to see the wedding photo and find out more about this celebrity couple.
Ronson wrote a tribute to Gummer on his birthday.
On his 46th birthday on September 4, Ronson posted a photo of him and Gummer, 35, during their wedding on Instagram. He wrote in the caption: “To my truest love out of nowhere you made 45 hands the greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the worthy man. of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side until my last day. And beyond. ” He concluded: “Forever and forever yours (and yes, we got married).”
The couple confirmed their engagement in May.
As reported by People, rumors that Gummer and Ronson were engaged surfaced in May when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring. In June, Ronson confirmed his commitment to Mr. Robot feature your podcast The FADER uncovered. According to Sixth page, the musician and actor started releasing in 2020.
Samantha shared a photo from the outdoor wedding ceremony.
On Ronson’s birthday, his sister Samantha also posted an article on marriage and shared a photo that she took. “I didn’t take a lot of photos at your wedding – (I left this to the pro – aka @cjronson) but I think I captured what I needed in this photo. Coz d *** !!!! the next chapter with your perfect criminal partner, ”she wrote. “I know it’s going to be the best year yet – so happy birthday! You are getting older and we continue to receive the gift from you in our lives. I love you so much !!! I miss you xoxoxo.”
You can see in the photo that Gummer wore a white dress with an attached cape, while Ronson wore a pinstripe suit and round toe shoes.
Ronson and Gummer have both been married before.
This is Gummer and Ronson’s second marriage. Gummer was married to a musician and actor Tay strathairn from July 2019 to April 2020, but People reports that they separate a month after getting married. As for Ronson, he was married to an actor and musician Josphine from La Baume from 2011 to 2018.
