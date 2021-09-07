Kristen Stewart’s Tombolo Cabana Shirt Is One Of The Summer Must-Have Items

Welcome to NYLON’s Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Nothing turns us on more than a Kristen Stewart promotional tour. The actress is currently touring her next film Spencer, as she stars as Princess Diana for the 1991 biopic. On Saturday, September 4, Stewart attended the 2021 Telluride Film Festival and channeled the ultimate girl crush with her latest outfit.

Stylized by Tara Swennen, the movie star wore a relaxed button down pea coat top Tombolo, priced at just $ 128 and surprisingly still in stock. (We don’t expect it to be for long, though.) The camp shirt, one of the summer must-haves, has a dressy feel with its jacquard fabric and black linen details, but Swennen added an advantage with a white tank top of Re / Done, denim cuffed jeans from Levis and red mondo creepers from TUK shoes. Stewart also wore her signature padlock necklace to complete the look.

Stewart’s more casual, gritty ensembles at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival are a far cry from what she was recently seen wearing at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Of course, longtime ambassador Chanel and muse portrayed the French fashion house at the Italy-based event, as she wore a tweed romper and a fashion show look inspired by a teddy dress to the premiere of Spencer.

But in the Colorados Telluride, the Rocky Mountain town allows Stewart to show off more of his personal style. In addition to her Tombolo look, Swennen has already dressed her in a Thom Browne leopard coat and a cropped t-shirt with frayed edges with pink pants.

Coming up, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Zendaya in Alaa, the Billie Eilishs corset skirt, and more.

zendaya

Zendaya looked absolutely gorgeous (as always) at Dune premiered in Paris with a two-piece bolero and mermaid perforated knit skirt from the Alaas Spring 2022 collection, which also happens to be designer Pieter Muliers’ debut at Couture Week.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothe Chalamet also attended the Dune preview it wearing a denim suit with indigo satin lapels by Tom Ford, a striped collar evening shirt and classic chelsea boots. Chalamet, Cartier’s new official friend, also wore 18k white gold pieces from the luxury jewelry brand.

RaJah Ohara

RaJah Ohara attended the RuPauls Drag Race All-Stars final event wearing a light purple short suit jacket and pant jumpsuit from the latest Beyonce Adidas x Ivy Park collection. The RDR the runner-up completed the look with sparkling hot pink heels.

Eureka!

Eureka! also attended the RDR finale in an emerald green princess dress by Thomas ogden, associated with earrings adorned with jewels and a ring by Lolli cox.

Feldstein beanie

Actress Beanie Feldstein looked darling at Impeachment: American Crime Story first wearing a lip print ensemble by Brandon Maxwell, paired with red platform heels by Stuart Weitzman.

Bella hadid

Our favorite style icon Bella Hadid was seen in New York City wearing a beige tank top with a vintage (now sold out) denim skirt from Susamusa. The model paired the relaxed fit with a labradorite ring and pearl necklace from Missoma London and a vintage red leather handbag from Miu Miu.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams arrived in 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London wearing Alexander McQueen, associated with Cartier jewelry.

Alexa chung

Also in 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards, fashion mogul Alexa Chung wore a short bustier and purple sequined skirt by Victoria Beckham. She finished the look with a feathered stole and black pumps.

Griffin

Musician Griff shone on the 2021 GQ Men’s red carpet of the year wearing an elaborate ensemble designed by Natasha Zinko. She paired the look with black platform loafers from Shushu tongs.

Winnie Harlow

Model Winnie Harlow made an appearance in 2021 GQ Men of the year too. She wore a puffy orange off-the-shoulder dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood and glittering pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attended the Happier than ever: a love letter to Los Angeles premiere wearing a black panel top from Loewe. She paired the outfit with the latest It item, a lace-up corset skirt from Orseund Iris, as well as chunky black boots.

Boys world

Our favorite girl group, Boys World, was blown away by the Cinderella premiere in Los Angeles. From left to right, Olivia Ruby wore a matching crop top and skirt with black tights and black platform sneakers; Makhyli wore a tank top and a sky blue skirt with sparkly heels; Queenie Mae wore a multi-colored cutout dress with white platform sandals; Lilian Kay wore an orange top and mesh top with burgundy stockings and Doc Martens; and, finally, Elana wore a long floral cutout dress with sheer heels.

Iris Apatow

Actress Iris Apatow was seen at Cinderella first wearing a light pink backless midi dress by Reformation. She completed the look with brown wedge heels and a Chanel shoulder bag.

Camila Cabello

Our Cinderella star Camila Cabello sparkled in an Oscar de la Renta high-low dress paired with leather thigh-high boots.