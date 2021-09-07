Nancy Dojaka wins the LVMH 2021 prize





Nancy Dojaka, right.

Photo: Saskia Lawaks / Courtesy of LVMH On Tuesday morning, Albanian womenswear designer Nensi Dojaka surpassed some 1,900 applicants from 110 countries to win the 2021 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers, which includes a scholarship of 300,000 and a one-year mentorship. . Since its creation in 2014, the LVMH Prize has pledged to provide emerging talents around the world with funding and privileged relationships. For young fashion designers trying to find their way into the industry, both are invaluable. Previous winners include Thebe Magugu, Marine Serre and Grace Wales Bonner. Last year, however, was an exception as the finals were canceled due to the pandemic, and the eight finalists, including Peter Do, Chopova Lowena and Tomo Koizumi, shared the grand prize money. Originally from Albania and based in London, Dojaka is a recent graduate of Central Saint Martins and launched her eponymous label in 2017. She made a name for herself on the London fashion scene last year thanks to Fashion East, a organization dedicated to training new fashion talents by giving designers the opportunity to organize a show at London Fashion Week.

Since then, Dojaka has become known for her 90s-inspired spaghetti strap dresses and carefully constructed sheer pieces of fabric. The other winners of this year’s award were: Bianca Saunders, Charles de Vilmorin, Christopher John Rogers, Conner Ives, KidSuper by Colm Dillane, Kika Vargas, Lukhanyo Mdingi and Rui by Rui Zhou. Dillane, Zhou and Mdingi received the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, each winning a scholarship of 150,000 and a one-year mentorship. Dojaka was selected by a jury of industry leaders including Marc Jacobs, Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior, Kim Jones of Fendi, Virgil Abloh of Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney and Jonathan Anderson of Loewe. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

