



Credit: Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan has taken steps to unify its dress code for employees and make the workplace more inclusive. Related: Take a peek at Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World According to a report by Asahi.com, Universal Studios Japan has made major changes to its dress code for team members. These changes give Universal Team members more choices over what to wear, as well as removing male and female gender language from wardrobe choices. Currently, 20 percent of park staff uniforms typically differ between genders, such as skirts for women and pants for men. Now, however, the company plans to let employees freely choose their uniforms according to their own will. We ask our employees to wear their clothes in a friendly and cool manner for all of our guests, while giving more importance to their personal expressions, regardless of their gender or nationality, a company official said about dress code changes. Related: Super Nintendo World Set Piece Crashed On An Attraction The report went on to say that this dress code change also allows team members to have piercings and tattoos as long as they are culturally respectful and covered. Recently, we saw Disney make a similar change to its dress code for Cast Members, making the overall dress code more inclusive at theme parks and across the company. It is not clear if this change for Universal Studios Japan team members will also be rolled out to other Universal complexes around the world. Related: Universal team members required to report immunization status Theme parks such as Disney and Universal are known to transport visitors to a world of immersive entertainment. Much of the immersion of guests in a particular country includes the costumes that the employees wear, which are expertly tailored to the area in which they work. Universal team members adhere to a strict dress code to help complete guest storytelling when visiting the theme park. While the dress code has changed to include more gender and allow for greater self-expression, you can rest assured that Universal will continue to ensure that nothing about team members’ attire takes you out of the way. history of the country you are visiting. What do you think of this dress code change at Universal Studios Japan, and how would you like to see it happen at other Universal Parks? Let us know in the comments! Want to book a vacation at Universal? We can help! Click here for more information!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insidethemagic.net/2021/09/universal-japan-team-member-kj1/

