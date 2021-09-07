Ocoee Resident Hosts First-Ever Fashion Show | West Orange Times & Observer

Ocoee resident Santia McKoy hosted her first fashion show featuring models, designs and performances from her company, S&M Custom Design LLC.

Born and raised in Haiti, McKoy came from humble beginnings. Now, she is taking the world by storm with her unique creations that accentuate her Haitian culture and her passion for color and creativity.

“With God anything is possible. Never give up on your dreams,” McKoy said. “The world tour fashion show was everything for me. Being able to see my dreams unfold made me cry. A little girl from Haiti did this! get here. We managed to overcome all obstacles and in the end, history was written. “

McKoy’s show featured five different lines with 60 models from across the United States.

Diana Otieno, who modeled on the show and was born and raised in Kenya, said McKoy exceeded her expectations.

“This fashion show honestly inspired me because I can express myself fully with what I actually want to have on my body,” said Otieno.

Edward Tapia, personal model for S&M Custom Design, said he was impressed with all of the designs on the runway, including his bespoke light blue suit.

“With every outfit I wear, I feel regal and regal. The world tour fashion show was no exception,” Tapia. “I felt beautiful and empowered walking the catwalk, and the crowd let it be known that I looked fierce. One of my favorite moments was working with all the models backstage to help them out. bringing Santia’s creation to life. Designer Santia once told me ‘Edward, the journey to our destiny will never be easy, but you should never forget that we are unstoppable.’ “

McKoy director and coordinator Tiffany O’Connor said the fashion show was just the start of the journey.

“One of the most rewarding feelings in life is knowing that I can help others achieve their goals and dreams, while doing the same for myself,” said O’Connor. “Seeing my sister’s dream come true on Saturday was the best feeling in the world. All the sleepless nights, the hard work and the tears were well worth the end result.”

Going forward, McKoy said she hopes to have many more fashion shows and even open her own stores in Orlando, Los Angeles, New York and Haiti. She said she hopes to open the stores by 2025.