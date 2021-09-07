Fashion
10 best Mango dresses ready for fall
Mango is one of the street staples when you need a new outfit, and we love their latest collection of dresses.
Their latest collection has everything you need, whether it’s for a special occasion, work clothes or a brunch with the girls.
With summer almost over and fall just around the corner, we’re on the hunt for light, comfortable and versatile dresses to take us through the colder months.
Worn with sandals now, or layered with sweaters and boots later, Mango has just the right stuff for every occasion.
So without further ado, here are the 10 Best Mango Ready Dresses for Fall that will keep your wardrobe looking as good as ever.
1. Check the baby doll neck dress
Midi length, gathered details, baby doll collar and puffed sleeves. Tick, tick, tick and tick.
These stylish features have been a huge ongoing trend over many seasons, which is why this black and blue plaid number is our favorite dress for fall.
- Baby doll collar dress in check, 59.99 Buy here
2. Corset design dress
Update the classic V-neck midi dress, with the Mangos Corset Design Dress, which has a crisscross lacing function at the waist to adjust your frame for a feminine silhouette.
* This * Bottega green has become more and more popular in recent weeks, which is why this stylish number, whether for work, an after-work drink, a date or even a wedding, is a good deal.
3. Mid-length shirt dress
A crisp white shirt never dates, and so does a classic white shirt dress. Wear alone with Birkenstocks to keep cool when the heat wave hits, layer with a tunic or even wear over jeans when the temperature drops. The options are endless.
4. Cotton shirt dress
Fancy a little something extra to spice up the classic shirt dress we selected above?
Make room for the Mangos Cotton shirt dress. During those balmy September days or nights, a lightweight, breathable cotton design is all you need.
You can unbutton the front to suit your style, while the self-tie front adds a little more femininity to this wardrobe staple. It’s a yes on our part!
5. Buttoned textured dress
September always reminds us of back to school, which reminds us to wear dungarees over a shirt or polo shirt as part of our school uniform.
So it’s no surprise that we have a soft spot for the Mangos Textured Button Dress. Wear it over a tee, patterned long sleeve top or a turtleneck when the cold sets in for a preppy look.
6. Zipped knitted dress
Work from home? Make it chic. This zippered mesh dress is perfect for any occasion, whether you are lounging on the sofa, running errands, working from home or even going to the office, as there are so many style options.
One thing is for sure, this quarter zip will keep you warm from fall through winter.
7. Printed camisole dress
Similar to a shirt dress, a camisole dress is a wardrobe staple for all seasons because it is versatile enough to be worn on any occasion from day to night.
On warmer days, wear it alone with sandals or sneakers, but to avoid the cold, wear a t-shirt underneath for a bit more protection.
Come the fall pair with a long sleeve, or a turtleneck and boots, or even pull a chunky cable knit sweater over it.
8. Long flowing dress
Do you have a special occasion coming up? This flowing long dress will turn heads. Not only is burnt orange an extremely popular color to have in your wardrobe this September, but the style ticks all the boxes.
Add to the mix the puffed sleeves, shoulder pads, chic buttons and soft satin fabric, and we guarantee your friends will be desperate to know where this luxury number came from.
9. Wrapped satin dress
Go out ? This elegant satin dress is the only option. With long sleeves, v-neckline, mini length and tie front tie, you will feel glamorous in an instant.
10. Printed dress with balloon sleeves
A floral print dress isn’t just for summer, as this flagship piece proves. With puffed sleeves, a gathered front, and flowy fabric, we anticipate this will be the one thing we live in this fall.
- Printed dress with balloon sleeves, 59.99 Buy here
Want to continue your shopping spree? So discover all the offers you won’t want to miss it at New Look.
For those who have an upcoming wedding, don’t panic! We’ve found the best wedding guest dresses that won’t break the bank.
Beauty is more your thing, then the new Glossier has launched its very first bronzer can be music to your ears.
If you click on a link in this story, we will earn affiliate income.
