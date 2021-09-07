Angry TikTok Man Goes Viral For Harassing Beach Goers Over ‘Shameless’ Swimwear





An unknown man has gone viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons after approaching a group of bathers and harassing them over their choice of attire. It’s summer, and for many people that means pulling out the buoys and heading out to the beach for some much needed sand, surf and sun. Sadly, a group of women enjoying their time on the beach found themselves in an awkward situation after a man approached them complaining about their swimsuits. The whole altercation was filmed by TikToker ‘ggarbagefairy’, showing several women in beachwear as they relaxed on the sand while a man in shorts, tank top and baseball cap turned them upside down. berated for their choice of clothes. “Why are you dressed this way? The man asked, causing a collective outcry from the women he was speaking to. “It’s a thong, and it’s a bra!” Consider young eyes, they don’t need to see ******* right in front of their eyes. “We’re not disturbing you, please go!” I’m not showing anything, don’t look at me! retorted the women. “If the men of God don’t stand up, our society will collapse because there is no morality,” the man continued, prompting one of the women to cry, “You are so embarrassing. ! “

@ggarbagefairy Part 1# ## bullying ##feminism #fuckmen original sound – Mia It was far from the end of the conversation; a second TikTok captures the rest of their interaction, where a third party entered the fray. “There will come a day when you will come face to face with God,” the man said before another woman interrupted the ongoing conversation. “I want you to think about the fact that what you do here is important for the kids,” the woman said. “I think you all know that. I do not judge you. I have nothing to say about it, but I have decided to swear in front of my children. “

@ggarbagefairy Part 2 original sound – Mia So far, the two videos have racked up 2 million collective views and sparked a massive debate over the alleged man’s problem with girls’ beachwear and how the whole ordeal has been handled. Commenters on Reddit and TikTok similarly blasted the man for harassing the women, who seemed to just be enjoying a day at the beach. For now, it appears that this unfortunate situation has resulted in collective outrage at the man’s actions, as much of the internet is decidedly not amused by his words.

