A peek inside Eva Chen’s redesigned home in Litchfield County





Former editor who became dean of digital for fashion brands, Eva chen knows the design; Chen has held positions at Lucky Magazine and Vogue teens before becoming director of fashion partnerships at Instagram.

But when it came to designing her new Connecticut country house, the New Yorker turned to the design experts at the Sharon-based interior design firm. Hendricks Churchill. Senior Interior Designer Heide Hendricks and Creative Director Rafe Churchill merged their design vision with Chen’s to create a home for his family in Litchfield County. The results were written and photographed for the September issue of Architectural collection (AD).

“She’s got a lot of style,” said Hendricks, noting that the two worked well together in a true collaborative effort. “It was really fun working with her. She introduced us to some vendors that she had encountered in her editorial work and we also introduced her to some of the vendors and resources that we work with as designers. “She doesn’t necessarily have the experience of putting pieces together and picking the right size piece of furniture and where it needs to be placed,” Hendricks added. “At the same time, when we presented her with options, she was better able to express what she liked and didn’t like once we could define it for her.” The 3,300-square-foot 9-acre Cape Cod home in Litchfield County has plenty of room for the family as Chen and her husband, Thomas Bannister, welcomed their third child earlier this year, but the landscaping needed to be improved. Hendricks Churchill created a space for the family to thrive, knocking down a wall, expanding the living room as well as a guest suite for parents and of course adding all the interior decor touches needed to give the home warmth and character. “The house had very good framing and beautiful high ceilings on the main level,” said Hendricks. “It is well laid out and we could easily add the necessary equipment. We didn’t need to increase the footprint, we just worked with the existing footprint, but made it work better. “ While the article detailing the design project just hit newsstands, the actual project started in November 2019, slowed down a bit due to the pandemic, and ended in fall 2020. Growing up in New York, Chen would never have considered herself a “country girl,” but a weekend that she and her husband took to Amenia, NY, introduced them to the joys of living in the country. countryside and left their children plenty of space to play in the middle of nature. . “They were inspired to start looking for a home and found a home that wasn’t ideal in terms of layout or the way she imagined living there with her family,” Hendricks said. “Some basic changes had to be made, for example, she needed a spare bedroom so that her parents really lived with her most of the time, as well as additional bathrooms.” They also made the kitchen-diner bigger and more welcoming as it was to be the core of the house. Since the family is made up of avid readers (Chen herself is the author of children’s books), Hendricks and his team have created several cozy reading nooks. “Beyond that, we had a lot of flexibility to just put our designer touch on things. Rafe and I are especially drawn to the New England vernacular and recreate old homes to work with contemporary lifestyles, while still striving to make the old house look like an old house, ”a- she declared. “In the case of Eva’s house, it wasn’t really an old house (the house was built in 1987), but we made a few changes that make it look a bit more like an old influence kitchen. colonial with a lot of plasterboard. “ Citing an example of how their visions of design blended together, Hendricks said the dining room turned out to be his favorite room. She chose the Persian-inspired wallpaper, “Jaipur”, from Antoinette Poisson, a French company that creates wallpaper based on 18th century textiles and papers. “I had submitted it a few times to Eva for her to review and she was worried that it was too loaded and too bold and that she would get bored of it,” Hendricks said. “I kind of exhausted her. She finally said ‘Okay let’s try’ and now that’s one of her favorite things too. Hendricks noted that AD approached them, after the company was awarded a Stanford White Design Award, to see if they had any unseen projects going on and were immediately excited about House Chen. Although Hendricks Churchill’s projects have previously been featured online by AD, this was the first time Connecticut designers had made the print edition of the magazine. “It’s kind of been one of our goals,” said Hendricks. “So to achieve that and with such a fun project that Rafe and I worked on together was very satisfying.”

