Perry Reunion Week Dress Up Days | Raccoon Valley Radio





As Perry High School begins celebrating homecoming today, the student body will have fun dressing up this week. Reunion week will feature Disney Day today, Neon or Perry Blue tomorrow, Throwback Thursday, and Class Color Day on Friday to round out the week. Student Council upper class chairperson Nubia Torres said the students were excited about the special dress-up days, especially Throwback Thursday. I’ve heard a lot of students talk about it before and they are planning to do like a 90s hairstyle and maybe bring it back to the early 2000s or the 80s and 90s. So they all get ready with all their bells and whistles. outfits. Torres tells Raccoon Valley Radio Throwback Thursday is an exciting dress-up day for college students who wear older fashion styles to see if people realize how they dressed in the not-so-distant past. Torres is also encouraging the community to go out and show Perry Pride at some of the other events. Support release Wednesday evening and Friday evening. We need all the support we can get and just having the community behind us means a lot and shows that we are all united. Some of the events the community can come to support are the parade at 6 p.m. tomorrow as well as the junior class barbecue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow, followed by the coronation of the King and Queen and the football game on Friday as well. . Perry Homecoming Week officially begins today and a full list of this week’s activities can be found below. Tuesday September 7: Disney day Cross-country skiing @ Winterset, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming @ Boone, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday September 8: Neon Day or Perry Blue Volunteer Day

Parade 6 p.m.

Jr. Class Cookout in the HS parking lot, 6-8 p.m.

Coronation at the gymnasium, 8 p.m. Thursday September 9: Back Thursday Volleyball: Perry Invite @ PHS Gym, 4:00 p.m.

Girls swimming @ Indianola, 5:30 p.m.

9th Annual Football @ West Central Valley, 6:00 p.m. Friday September 10: Classroom Color Day – Wear your classroom color. Freshmen: red

Second year: White

Junior: Black

Seniors: Blue

Staff: Gray Game day in the gym, 12:55 p.m.

College Football: Clarke of Osceola @ Dewey Field, 7:00 p.m. Half-time fireworks display sponsored by the class of 2022 Spirit Stick victory lap at halftime

Homecoming dance in the outbuildings, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Spirit Staff Points: Door Decorating Winners, Dress Up Days (counted in logins) and Game Day Winners

