This former pro basketball player is changing the way the world views female athletes. here’s how





Credit: Ambre Hakim Female athletes are treated unfairly. Complete stop. This is well known, but has recently been amplified by isolated incidents reported on social networks which have denounced the inequalities between male and female athletes. Earlier this year, college basketball players and coaches expose the disparities between their tournament and the men. Black female athletes are doubly affected. Not only do they have to fight against gender inequalities, but also against racial barriers. This was recently highlighted by Paige Bueckers, a second year White Guard for UCONN who dedicated her acceptance speech after winning the award for best female varsity athlete to Black Women in her sport and across America. With the light that I have now, as a white woman running a black-led sport, I want [shine] a light on black women, she told a captive and mildly shocked audience. They don’t get the media coverage they deserve. They have given so much to the sport, to the community and to society as a whole. Their value is undeniable. In the WNBA last season, 80% of the winners post-season awards were black, but they got half the coverage as white athletes. So I think it’s time for a change. Esther Wallace thinks so too. The former Division I basketball player, 31, said she had faced micro-assault and second-class treatment during her professional career after college, although she did not ‘had only played for a year in England. A light went out when I got to the end of my time on the court, said Wallace, referring to his short professional basketball career that ended early with heart disease. Pay inequalities, lack of exposure… it all started to increase for me when I left the league. Fortunately, Wallace’s life quickly rebounded after basketball. The brilliant marketer landed a position at the esteemed Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as head of their branding department and simultaneously began building her own brand, Playa company. The line started in 2015 when it was inspired to recreate women’s basketball-inspired t-shirts that she would buy in the men’s department. She recalled her frustrating experience finding attractive clothes as a varsity athlete, an issue male players didn’t have to worry about. I noticed that when schools choose men’s basketball clothing, there is no qualification for the men’s basketball team, but women are other… Placed in a different category than male athletes and everything that suffers from it, even the look and fit of our clothes, she shared. Once the Playa Society launched, it was an almost instant success. In 2018, she officially launched Playa Society, and her designs have since been endorsed by players in the WNBA, NBA, USWNT, NWSL, and NWHL. Now the brand has partnered with the WNBA to create products for fans on and off the field. I think people turned to Playa Society because our message was simple yet powerful, said Wallace, referring to one of the most popular designs, a t-shirt that has the words FEMALE ATHLETE. I want people to realize that women should no longer be seen as second class citizens by men. We work just as hard, get so many championships and deserve just as much.

