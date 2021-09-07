The launch: September’s hottest fashion launches





See you soon, summer. We’re heading into September and Fashion Month with a new batch of the latest and greatest in fashion news and launches. From Louis Vuitton’s playful collaboration with Fornasetti to Mejuri’s Icons collection featuring, you guessed it, icons from Christy Turlington Burns to Binx Walton, stay tuned as we prepare for fall fashion.

1 Louis Vuitton collaborates with Fornasetti Who: Louis Vuitton



What: Collaboration with Fornasetti



Or: Available worldwide in Louis Vuitton boutiques and online at us.louisvuitton.com



Why: For his latest collaboration, Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière turned to Italian design legend Piero Fornasetti and the brand’s archives of more than 13,000 pieces. Fornasetti’s surrealism and now iconic old statues engravings take on new life with Ghesquière’s contemporary eye for design and silhouette. Jacquard tops and shift dresses are adorned with Fornasetti prints and handbags are redesigned with laser-printed metallic leather, both trompe l’oeil and enchanting the wearer. BUY NOW 2 Mejuri launches icon collection Who: Better What: Icon collection Or: Online at mejuri.com and in Mejuri stores around the world Why: Mejuri may be relatively new to the jewelry scene, but the brand has already made its mark, amassing a mass of online fans and a dedicated fan base that includes Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. For his Icons collection, Mejuri is inspired by his best-selling collections: Croissant, Dome, Charlotte and Heirloom. Classic silhouettes take playful twists in gold vermeil or Mejuri’s signature 14k gold. The campaign features two icons, Christy Turlington Burns and Binx Walton, and is now available to buy online and in its six stores. BUY NOW 3 Alexander McQueen launches his Curve bag campaign Who: Alexander McQueen What: Curved bag campaign Or: In Alexander McQueen stores around the world and at alexandermcqueen.com Why: After the release of the Curve Bag in April, Alexander McQueen presents the Fall-Winter 2021 campaign for his latest bag offering. The striking colors add a dynamic touch to any fall outfit, including new colorblock items that are sure to dazzle. Photographed by Erwan Frotin, the bags are pictured against various textiles, highlighting the clean lines and sumptuous leather. BUY NOW 4 Prince announces collaboration with Melissa Wood Health Who: Prince What: Collaboration with Melissa Wood Health Or: Online at princeoffcourt.com, with some styles also available on To mix together and Shopbop Why: Tennis and lifestyle brand Prince has teamed up with virtual fitness guru Melissa Wood Health to create a range of retro-inspired wetsuits and suits that will take you from the training room to the field and vice-versa. versa. Under the creative direction of Miami nightlife impresario David Grutman, Prince embraced a flair for elegance without compromising fit, quality and durability during physical activity. BUY NOW 5 Tory Burch unveils the Soho boutique Who: Tory Burch What: Opening of the Soho store Or: 151 Mercer St, New York Why: Last week, Tory Burch opened his latest boutique in the heart of Soho. Beautiful rustic elements combine with contemporary design features to create a wonderfully unique blend of old and new. The space is inviting and features a shoe lounge (pictured here) as well as classic brand offerings on the ground floor. SEE MORE

Kevin leblanc

Kevin LeBlanc is the fashion associate of ELLE magazine. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

