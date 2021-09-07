Under the FDE’s new dress code, educators cannot wear jeans, tights or t-shirts on duty





An archive photo of students and teachers in Islamabad. FDE publishes guidelines on new dress code for teachers.

Forbid women to wear jeans or tights at work, men to wear T-shirts.

Note given on “physical appearance” and personal hygiene by the FDE, asks all heads of establishments to ensure that staff observe “reasonably good measures” ISLAMABAD: Teachers working for federal government educational institutions will now have to strictly follow a new dress code announced by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). In a notification released on September 6, the FDE described in detail what men and women can and cannot wear. The FDE felt that research has proven that what you wear influences people’s perceptions and is more than just something you wear. “At the first instance, the outlook places a very positive subjective expectation on the likelihood and behavior of students,” the FDE said in its pre-notification of its dress code guidelines. The EDF has banned female teachers from wearing jeans or tights, while teachers cannot wear jeans and T-shirts. Teachers were asked to wear teaching coats in the classroom and lab coats in the lab. For women, a “simple and decent shalwar kameez shirt / pants with dupatta / shawl” was recommended. Only formal shoes, which include court shoes, moccasins and mules, are allowed. But due to the long teaching hours, comfortable shoes like sneakers and sandals can also be worn. Female teachers wearing the headscarf will be allowed to wear headscarves and a hijab, the notification said. Male teachers will not be allowed to wear shawls (chadars) during the winter, but may wear sweaters, coats and shirts. If a teacher comes to work in shalwar kameez, he must wear a vest with it. If he wears a dress shirt, it should preferably be long-sleeved with a tie and pants. During summers, a half-sleeved dress shirt and / or bush shirt can also be worn. For footwear, men can only wear formal shoes, which include dress shoes, moccasins, moccasins, and boots. Sneakers and sandals can also be worn, but slippers cannot. All non-teaching staff should also always keep themselves presentable and wear neat, clean and properly ironed clothes and appropriate footwear. A note on “physical appearance” and personal hygiene was also given by the FDE, asking all heads of establishments to ensure that every staff member observes “reasonably good measures” in their physical appearance. and his personal hygiene. This includes a regular haircut, beard cut, nail cut, showers, and the use of deodorants / perfumes. You can read FDE’s full dress code guidelines here:

