Banana Republic rejuvenates its brand identity in new campaigns





Clothing and lifestyle retailer Banana Republic has revealed a new look for the brand, recalling its global heritage and in an effort to transform label roots into modern style. The 43-year-old brand will reshape its customer experience, with updated apparel design, digital transformations and in-store upgrades. Its first move comes with two fall 2021 campaigns, Imagined Worlds and The New Look, which focus on the brand’s origins in global exploration and inspiration. Along with a new collection, the Imagined Worlds campaign draws inspiration from traveling and fictional folk worlds, such as Middle-earth and Westeros. The new identity and positioning are intended to highlight the new direction of the brand, as it aims to target today’s consumer. Image: Banana Republic As part of the 2023 Power Plan We started with a very clear vision of what this iconic American company can be and what we need to do in terms of product quality and design, packaging and service, our digital experiences and the experiences in our stores. to bring that vision to life in a way that stimulates culture and moves our business forward, Sandra Stangl, president and CEO of the brand, said in a statement. Stangl joined the company as the new CEO in late 2020, tasked with the challenge of returning the brand to its legacy status as part of the Gap Groups Power Plan 2023. The omnichannel-focused plan aims to revive with the Gap consumer, with the objective of regaining the trust of buyers while attracting new customers. Stangl continued: This fall is just the beginning for Banana Republic. We embark on the adventure of a lifetime, guided by creativity, curiosity and new impetus. The excitement is palpable throughout the organization as we all dream of the opportunities to transform this iconic lifestyle brand into an eternal one: always relevant, always current, never not modern. Image: Banana Republic official website A new direction in design: the New Look Ana Andjelic, Brand Director, said of the new design direction: With The New Look, our goal is to create silhouettes and branding that are always nostalgic and simultaneously contemporary. Just as punk and yuppie defined a decade and grunge and metrosexual faced each other on the same streets, The New Look scrambles dress codes. As part of The New Look collection, the brand offers a range of traveler-inspired pieces, including cargo pants, photojournalist waistcoat, leather jumpsuits and suede trench dresses. The fall 2021 collection focuses on the return of materials the clothing brand was once known for, such as Italian merino wool, silk and cashmere. The design elements contrast between work clothes and casual clothes. The New Look is less fashion than life, explains Andjelic. To achieve this, we mixed the iconic American look, the San Francisco imaginary and the late 90s. The keywords are utility chic and modern casual wear. Safari meets tuxedo, formal wear meets casual wear, menswear meets womenswear, vintage meets couture, functionality meets imagination.

