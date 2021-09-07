Fashion brands woo Gen Z as post-millennials redefine style quotient





According to fashion portal Myntra, over the past 18 months, Gen Z has been the fastest growing consumer group to become a very critical base for the platform. When we look at our overall customer base, Millennials and Gen Z are equally important. But the Gen Z base has started to experience very strong traction over the past 18 months, ”said Ayyappan Rajagopal, commercial director of Myntra. In August, Myntra brought in London-based fashion brand Urbanic, which counts Gen Z as its primary consumer base, to ensure it doesn’t lose the opportunity to cater to Gen Z customers, including some are in their late teens. and in his early twenties, he said. For nearly a decade, millennials have dominated consumer trends, and their spending habits have helped brands create products and experiences that meet their preferences. Now the focus has shifted to Gen Z. In fact, this customer segment around the world influences retailers to plan their collections and collaborations. More recently, they are driving demand for Y2K fashion or early 2000s trends. The iconic style of Gen Z shoppers includes athletic wear, oversized pants, t-shirts, sweatshirts, crop tops and sneakers. According to Myntra, many big brands such as Jack and Jones, Nike and Puma are planning mini-collections or even sub-brands targeting this younger population. Other collaborations, like the one with Urbanic, are ongoing, Rajagopal said. However, fashion brands did not disclose the percentage of business coming from Gen Z. Sanjeev Mohanty, Managing Director and Senior Vice President, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Lévis, said Gen Z values ​​certain aspects of brands such as authenticity, transparency, being unique, to give back to society and collaboration, which are also part of their daily lives. This makes them a very engaged clientele. They are more likely to buy a product or service backed by social responsibility, he added. While iconic denim brand Levis has always rediscovered its offerings, some of its more recent mergers, like the Levis x Super Mario Collection, Levis x Royal Enfield, Levis x Snoopy, Levis x LEGO and the Levis x BAPE Collection, are looking for to create a deeper connection with Generation Z. This ensures that we tap into the love of Generation Z for all that is unique, authentic and vintage, ”Mohanty said. Gen Zers believes they are trendsetters and are likely to trade comfort for fashion, said Gopa Kumar, chief operating officer, Isobar, a digital media agency. They are also likely to spot brands that are aligned “with their values, and are likely to choose athleisure, recycle old fashion and generously accessorize to express themselves,” he said. are also value seekers “and discount hunters” as they are about to enter the workforce, he added. Certainly, while some have just started working, others rely on pocket money, cash as a gift or simply let their parents please themselves. Yashica Malhotra, 18, for example, said Instagram is usually where she spots new fashion trends and usually relies on family trips to the mall to buy new clothes because she doesn’t get any information. ‘pocket money. Kumar said that while millennials are still a key segment for fashion brands, the transformation needed to meet the needs of Gen Z has already begun. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



