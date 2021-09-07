Fashion
Stunning Yandys Vow Renewal Dress Contained Over 20,000 Swarovski Crystals
Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty
We watched Love and hip-hop stars Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris tie the knot in a mind-boggling marriage in 2015 before the reality TV star was deported for starting a prison attempt that would separate him from his family for nearly four years. Now that Mendeeees is at home, the couple decided to renew their vows in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Dubai, exclusively covered by People magazine. Yandy looked stunning in a Brides By Nona Couture Atelier dress that glittered in the dark with over 20,000 Swarovski crystals. Beauty Yelle Skincare showed off her trumpet silhouette dress on Tik Tok.
According to luxury dress designer Nneka C. Alexander, the Yandys wedding ceremony dress was a gorgeous two-in-one design with a classic trumpet silhouette and an overskirt tied at the waist with a massive 15-foot train. The formal dress and overskirt were crafted with a total of 100 meters of French tulle in rose gold and covered with exquisite handcrafted details of over 20,000 Swarovski crystals.
Yandy opened up to People about the ceremony, which was attended by 60 people, including some of the family couples, friends and castmates. Ayanna Stephens from Drawings by Ayanna, planned the wedding in weeks.
When discussing their decision to get married, Yandy explained that they wanted to step into the next six or 20 years, 50 years, free from everything that was over our heads before.
Controversy has long persisted around Yandy and Mendeecees’ wedding after Yandy revealed they weren’t legally married before despite their lavish ceremony airing on VH1. Love clearly wins in this case. Yandy’s adopted daughter, Infinty, was also present.
Alexander is also the seamstress behind The beautiful dress of Cynthia Baileys.
RELATED STORIES:
Yandy Smith-Harris gives us Cruella de Vil fur vibes to welcome Mendeecees
Yandy Smith-Harris sets the record straight on her marriage to Mendeecees
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/yandy-stunning-vow-renewal-dress-215358548.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]lletin.com