Fashion
Walmart Labor Day sale still ongoing, save up to 70% through 9/12
Walmarts Labor Day Sale continue until September 12. Buy clearance items for up to 70% discount premium Walmart some products. Shop now to save big on clothes, accessories, shoes and more.
Walmart is a large retailer focused on helping and improving the surrounding community. Continuing to monitor the impacts of Hurricane Ida, Walmart (in the same way Sam’s club and the Walmart Foundation) pledges up to $ 10 million to support response and recovery efforts. Including the provision of water and hot food to those in need, Walmart stores were also used as community hubs, in collaboration with Louisiana National Guard to dispense / pass ice from certain stores. Walmart and Sam’s club the associates have also opened their doors to allow access to pharmaceutical counters, offering essentials to those in need.
Click here to learn more about Walmart participation in Hurricane Ida response efforts.
You don’t want to miss the last days of Walmarts Labor Day Sale. See below for some of our favorites, and start browsing today.
Women’s
Women’s Textured Scoop Cardigan – now only $ 22.00, was $ 28.00
Floral Long Sleeve Off Shoulder Shirt Tops for Women – now $ 17.99, was $ 39.99
Grayson Social Womens & Womens Plus Tie-Dye Sleepwear, 2 Piece Set – now $ 14.99, was $ 17.99
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Mid Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts – now $ 8.24, was $ 24.00
Women’s Champion Quarter-Zip – now $ 18.00, was $ 60.00
Max Studio Women’s Short Sleeve Crepe Midi Dress – now $ 19.66, was $ 128.00
Men’s
Free Assembly Men’s Athletic Slim Denim Jeans – now $ 6.75, was $ 27.00
American Stitch Reflective Jacket for Men, Sizes S-XXL – now $ 19.50 to $ 54, was $ 69.99
Free Assembly Men’s Utility Pocket Shorts – now $ 11, was $ 22
Reebok Men’s Sonic Bolt Muscle Tank – now $ 6.44, was $ 12.88
Eddie Bauer Men’s Cloud Layer Pro 1/4-Zip Sweater – now $ 54.99, was $ 80
Shoes and accessories
Reebok Energen Plus Women’s Running Shoes – now $ 49.97, was $ 65
Seiko Mens 5 Automatic SNK805K2 Green Fabric Automatic Fashion Watch – now $ 93.98, was $ 295.00
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Women’s EVA Sports Sandals – now $ 12.99, was $ 34.99
George Men’s Patterned Combed Cotton Crewneck Socks, 3-Pack – now $ 3.48, was $ 6.96
Time and Tru Larson Tote – now $ 15, was $ 24.97
Michael Kors Cynthia watch for women in pink gold – now $ 99, was $ 250
Lugz Mens Hudson 6-Inch Water-Resistant Classic Boot (Large Available) – now $ 39.95, was $ 59.95
