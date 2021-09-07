Balenciaga’s sagging $ 1,200 pants called racist by shoppers





Balenciaga’s $ 1,200 sweatpants are called “extremely racist” online.

Slump was popularized by black youth, it was criminalized in some cities as recently as 2019.

Balenciaga’s “Trompe I’oeil” pants mimic style with a checkered boxer print sewn above the hem. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Balenciaga is the latest high fashion brand to come under fire for cultural appropriation as buyers and social media users detonate a pair of $ 1190 sweatpants that seem to mimic “sag,” a style originally popularized by black youth. A customer posted a viral TikTok of Balenciaga pants hung on a store display, which was then reposted on Twitter with the caption: “They really just got gentrified on sag.” The blog Hot New Hip Hop First Reported on the backlash. “It sounds very racist Balenciaga,” one person says in the video as she inspects the pants. “They woven the boxers inside the pants.” Sagging, a style where pants are worn low enough to reveal the boxers underneath, was banned in some cities as recently as 2019. In Shreveport, La., A a policeman shot Anthony Childs, a 31-year-old black man, as he tried to arrest him for violating the “drooping pants ban”. Childs died during the police chase, which resulted in the order being repealed. “It really pisses me off”, one user written in response. “Do you know how many black men have been vilified, discriminated against and killed for it just to be marketed as high fashion?” Only four of 69 fashion designers and creative directors are black, according to a March report from The New York Times. Following the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, the fashion industry began to employ more black models, stylists and photographers, the Times reported. However, changes at the senior management level were less responsive to public demands for diversity and inclusion. “If it was from one of us, I would be down”, another A Twitter user wrote. “But Balenciaga makes parts without black people getting paid.” Kering, Balenciaga’s parent company, did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

