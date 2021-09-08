How a Thai fashion consultant dresses for re-emergence





Fashion nomads are always on the move. When you travel from city to city on your way to the latest party, premiere, or fashion show, there’s no slowing down. For many in the industry, the annual trip from New York to London, then to Milan and Paris was routine, but when COVID-19 hit in 2020, the fashion week schedule and all the other plans have stopped. In recent months, however, as borders have reopened and vaccinations have become accessible, industry avid travelers have reappeared. Among them, Nichapat Suphap, the elegant Thai consultant whose firm links the biggest stars of Southeast Asia and the big luxury brands. Regular on the scene, you can find Suphap chilling front row during sewing week or on the red carpet in rainbow-colored Tomo Koizumi at the Met Gala. Of course, her professional life isn’t all glamorous; when not on the road or on the phone with a client, Suphap has been working from home for a year, making conference calls and zooming in from its base in Bangkok. What I wear to go out is very different from what I will put in my apartment, she said. I will wear sweatpants and pajamas or sportswear because I love to work out, but when it’s time to see clients or have a meeting, I don’t want to greet them in yoga pants, even if they can’t see them. You can feel the difference when you make a little effort. Now that travel restrictions have been lifted somewhat, Suphap has been able to return to his adopted Manhattan home. Along the way, she made pit stops in Los Angeles, Beirut, Camogli and Paris, but who matters? My way of working is global, and for a long time that meant endless traveling. Giving up that was tough, but everyone had to make changes, Suphap says. What has been wonderful is now that I see the world again, everything seems new. When you are still on a plane, you can lose sight of how unique this experience is and how special some of these opportunities can be. Now I approach things from this place of gratitude, and it’s been wonderful. Whatever the destination, Suphap loves her colorful and creative clothes, and she is adept at mixing the styles and on-trend pieces of her favorite designers like Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace with local finds. A collaborating editor ofVogue Thailand, she knows her Gucci from her Ganni, but she is not tied to the big brands when it comes to everyday dressing. A lot of my opinions on fashion have changed over the years, and I used to place great importance on having the newest and most expensive thing, Suphap says. Now I realize that style isn’t necessarily about this. You can have all of the elements, but if it doesn’t feel true to who you are, it will never work. Explore all aspects of the industry

