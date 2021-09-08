Luxury Footwear Designer and Model Armando Cabral Featured in First Installation of Allen Edmonds’ New My Lifes Work Brand Platform | Your money

ST. LOUIS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 7, 2021–

America’s leading hand-crafted men’s shoe brand Allen Edmonds believes staying true to your roots is essential. For Allen Edmonds, their life’s work is more than what they do, it’s how they do it. The stories, the people, the pride that come with the passion to create. Born in Port Washington, Wisconsin and still making shoes by hand there, Allen Edmonds’ passion and relentless quest to make a lasting contribution to their craft drives their work. The My Lifes Work campaign is a direct line between its founding in 1922 and the legacy they choose to carry on. To create something meaningful. In life. At work.

Armando Cabral featured in the first installation of Allen Edmonds’ new brand platform, My Life’s Work (Photo: Business Wire)

Throughout the campaign, Allen Edmonds will feature people whose backgrounds, passion and style are remarkable in their work and their contributions to their profession. Volume 1 features fellow shoemaker, citizen of the world and model Armando Cabral, photographed by Cliff Watts and styled by Marcus Paul, and highlights the luxury menswear brand of Cabrals, its pride in its African heritage and its commitment to giving back. .

Personally, my life’s work is to create beautiful things, to rediscover the history of my heritage and above all to contribute to society by creating a body of work that will leave a legacy of great contribution, said Armando Cabral. I think Allen Edmonds is a heritage brand that shares a mutual respect for the craft. You don’t start a business overnight and turn 100, it’s because you are doing something right. I appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with them. We can learn from each other, he said.

The partnership includes the highlighting of the luxury shoe collection that bears his name: to mark the launch of the campaign, a curated collection of Armando Cabral styles will be available for purchase online at AllenEdmonds.com. Six star styles are inspired by his signature pano de pinti, a unique social and cultural textile woven by hand from his native Guinea-Bissau. The weavings reveal the diversity of its country and its people and, when integrated into European design and bespoke craftsmanship, bring something completely new to the market.

At Allen Edmonds, we’re continually looking for inspiration in our never-ending quest to make great shoes, said Jay Schmidt, President of Caleres. When we first met Armando, we bonded around our love of footwear and quickly learned that we share many values ​​and desires, including leaving a legacy of strong contribution. As the authority on men’s footwear for 100 years, we are proud to support and collaborate with inspired manufacturers who are also constantly evolving in their unique businesses.

Cabral was also invited to work with the designers at Allen Edmonds who lead the brand’s personalization program to create his own version of the classic, eco-friendly Discovery Moto Boot. Each of the pairs in this limited edition is handcrafted in Port Washington, Wisconsin and touched by over 45 skilled artisans. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Armandos’ philanthropic efforts for the benefit of the African community and important causes of social justice.

Creating a custom design for Allen Edmonds has been such an honor for me. I chose the boot motto because it is a classic linked to American culture. It’s versatile and if made correctly, a piece you’ll have for seasons to come, Cabral said. I wanted to bring my personal vision to this style, to give it the Armando Cabral touch. The addition of a harness strap, heavy buckle and a wider tooth on the seam, every detail is inspired by authentic motto boots juxtaposed against the modern silhouette of Allen Edmonds.

Allen Edmonds plans to unveil multiple volumes of My Lifes Work in its upcoming 100th year in 2022, along with their American Style Series to champion craftsmanship, heritage and the beautiful journey of the endless pursuit of perfection. . Learn more about www.allenedmonds.com.

About ARMANDO CABRAL

African textile influences, European design and bespoke craftsmanship are summed up in designer Armando Cabrals’ new take on his heritage. Every purchase provides a donation supporting education and development in Africa and social justice causes in the United States

About Allen Edmonds

Celebrating 100 years in 2022, Allen Edmonds Shoe Corporation is an American manufacturer of premium men’s footwear and accessories. Made in the USA using only premium leathers through a 212 step process, Allen Edmonds dress and casual shoes are a timeless and sophisticated representation of American style. To ensure they can be worn for a lifetime or passed on as a heirloom, the brand offers shoe redesign services from its headquarters in Port Washington, Wisconsin, which has saved more than 500,000 pairs of shoes. landfills over the past 10 years.

About Calères

Caleres is home to today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all styles and life experiences. Each shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for each one. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s diverse and growing global audience, with consumer insights guiding every aspect of innovation, design and craftsmanship that enter. in our well-positioned brands including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholls Shoes, and more. Caleres’ story is more simply defined by the company’s mission: to inspire people to feel good first.

