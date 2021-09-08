Your daily recap of our best stories





Watch the crowning of the 2021 World Surfing Champion For the first time in the history of the World Surf League Championship Tour, the 2021 World Champion will be named by a one-day event where the winner will win it all: the Rip Curl World Surf League Finals. Featuring the top five men and women from the WSL’s Championship Tour Leaderboard at the end of the 2021 regular season, the Rip Curl Finals will feature the best of the best. With a nine-day wait period during peak season at Lower Trestles, optimal conditions will dictate when the one-day event is finally called. From September 9 to 17, be ready to watch live on worldsurfleauge.com or the WSL application. In the meantime, check out the content of each of the competitors on WSL’s YouTube channel. Follow @WSL on social media for instant updates when the call is placed. You don’t want to miss the most exciting day in surfing history, where the undisputed world champions will be crowned. LEARN MORE The best MagSafe batteries for your iPhone 12 Apple’s MagSafe battery isn’t the only option. In fact, it might not even be the best option depending on your needs. LEARN MORE The Complete Buying Guide for Dyson Vacuums From Dyson’s latest and greatest cordless vacuums to its older models, here’s everything you need to know about the biggest name in vacuum cleaners. LEARN MORE The foldable phone is finally within reach The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is the foldable smartphone to beat. It folds in half and compromises very little. But the most important ? It’s a bit affordable. LEARN MORE Honda has new all-terrain trim to take on Subaru and Toyota Honda’s SUV team is about to get a little cooler. LEARN MORE Sherpa jackets to slip into your outerwear rotation Few clothes rival the rugged warmth of a sherpa jacket. These jewelry do not carry the hefty price of sheepskin, and they are closely associated with Western style – the budding darling of men’s fashion. LEARN MORE The Timex Q is now available in green and blue If you can’t afford a solid gold Submariner to go along with your mustache and chest hair, you should wear one instead. LEARN MORE White t-shirts you can’t live without White t-shirts are an essential part of a man’s wardrobe. You can wear one with absolutely anything. LEARN MORE Mercedes-Benz plans electric G-Wagen Mercedes’ iconic boxy SUV will go electric. Here is a summary of what we know so far. LEARN MORE Today we would wear: a navy sweater, camping pants and Chelsea boots An outfit assembled by our style editors. LEARN MORE No, you don’t really need a watch winder – here’s why While some are willing to pay for the convenience, the idea of ​​a watch winder as an essential tool of watch ownership is largely unfounded. LEARN MORE This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

