Kate Moss’s daughter Lila, 18, exudes elegance in a white dress
Kate Moss’s daughter Lila, 18, exudes elegance in a white dress paired with a leather jacket as she attends a glitzy event
Kate Moss’ daughter Lila looked stunning as she attended the launch of the Olympia of Greece & The Organic Pharmacy Glow collaboration at Isabel in London on Tuesday.
The model, 18, was the spitting image of her supermodel mother as she showed off her trendy sense of style in a plunging white dress, sporting a brocade pattern.
The dress revealed her slim figure, Lila adding a daring touch with a leather jacket.
Model moment: Kate Moss’s daughter Lila looked stunning as she attended the launch of the Olympia of Greece & The Organic Pharmacy Glow collaboration at Isabel in London on Tuesday
She wore her hair slicked back to her face, with a light coat of makeup enhancing her pretty features.
Lila completed her ensemble with shimmering chains as she posed a storm.
Last week, Lila paid tribute to her father Jefferson Hack as she attended her 50th birthday.
The model marveled at a cropped top and hot pants as she took the stage to deliver a speech for her father.
Pose: The model, 18, was the spitting image of her supermodel mother as she showed off her trendy sense of style in a plunging white dress, sporting a brocade pattern (pictured with Stella Jones)
Foursome: She wore her tresses slicked back across her face, with a light layer of makeup enhancing her pretty features (pictured with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, Ella Richards and Stella)
Trendy: The dress revealed her slim figure, Lila adding a bold touch with a leather jacket (pictured with Princess Maria-Olympia and Roxy Marrone)
Also among the attendees was Lady Mary Charteris, who is sure to document the occasion on Instagram.
Along with a multitude of clichés, she wrote: “Beautiful speeches. Heavenly people. It was so much fun celebrating you last night @jeffersonhack. Happy birthday xxxxx ‘
Lila looked perfectly at ease on stage as she read her speech on her phone, smiling for the audience.
Legendary photographer Rankin also gave a speech, which also presented the co-founder of Dazed Media with a portrait he had taken of his friend as a youth.
Proud daughter: Last week Lila paid tribute to her father Jefferson Hack as she attended his 50th birthday party
Icon: Jefferson was surrounded by his friends and relatives as he threw a party to celebrate his 50th birthday on Thursday night
Dressed to party: Also in attendance was Lady Mary Charteris, who was sure to document the occasion on Instagram
Jefferson and Kate – who dated 2001-2004 and Lila was born in 2002 – have a friendly relationship and are said to ensure that their daughter spends time with each of them regularly as a child.
In 2016, Jefferson admitted that despite Lila having two famous parents, she found them both “deeply uncool.”
Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, he explained that his model daughter and mother remain anchored in the “real” world.
Old Friends: Legendary photographer Rankin also gave a speech, which also presented the Dazed Media co-founder with a portrait he had taken of his friend in his youth.
Birthday boy: Lady Mary shared snaps from the party, which saw Jefferson given a giant chocolate cake
Despite her mother’s status as a bona fide British icon, thanks to her status in the fashion industry and Jefferson’s own terribly cool resume, Lila – wouldn’t call her parents cool.
“She thinks my mom and I are really not cool,” he explained. ‘I don’t think his musical tastes are cool for Capital Radio and Justin Bieber. She keeps me real.
While Lila still has a good relationship with both of her parents, she is often seen with mum Kate as she is signed by her modeling agency.
Amicable ex: Jefferson and Kate Moss – who dated 2001-2004 with Lila born in 2002 – have an amicable relationship (pictured in 2016)
