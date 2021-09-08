Dress for Success – NBC Connecticut





NBC and Telemundo CT are proud to support our schools. This year gives students a little sense of normalcy. As students and teachers readjust to learning in school every day, the need for supplies is still high. Shannon Barnett has worked at East Hartford Middle School for the past seven years and every year she strives to ensure that students have what they need to be successful.

Students at East Hartford Middle School wear school uniforms every day. Ms Barnett’s Donor Selection Project will help provide pants, shorts and skirts to students in need. In 2021, she hopes that she Donors choose The project will help students afford school uniforms now and for the job they someday want. “Anything we can do to reduce these challenges and ease the burden on arriving students is important,” Barnett said. Barnett is an inside school social worker and 2021 marks the first year she uses Donors choose. This is an online resource to help educators receive funds for school projects or classroom essentials. Barnett’s first project is called “Dress for Success”. “I feel like depending on what I wear each day, it gives me the confidence I need to have a productive day,” Barnett said. “The way you dress could improve your day, especially for young children.” Barnett hopes the donations she receives for her project will help ease the financial burden some families have suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Project funding will provide pants, shorts and skirts to students whose families cannot always afford the clothes. “I’m really asking for uniform stockings, women’s and men’s pants, shorts and skirts,” Barnett said. “Our students can range from very small to more developed and large and large.” Another benefit for Donors Choose is that donors see how their money is helping the leaders of tomorrow. “Every dollar goes to a specific item, I appreciate that when someone donates money they can know exactly where the money is going inside the schools,” Barnett said. Caitlin Carbonell is a media specialist at East Hartford Middle School. Carbonell tells NBC Connecticut that she has used the website a few times to help create library resources and provide books to students. “This is a great opportunity for the community to come together to make sure you have what you need to inspire your students to dream bigger,” Carbonell said. Donors Choose Project is an online resource educators can use to set up projects they need help with funding. Donors have the opportunity to fund projects online and help students succeed. If you would like to help fund Ms Barnett’s Donor Choice Project, Click here.

