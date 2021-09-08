Meet the culture-changing black male designers, one collection at a time

Since its inception in 2007, Harlem’s Fashion Row has unabashedly championed and encouraged designers of color in the fashion industry. By supporting emerging talent and bridging the gap between underrepresented black and Latin designers and established brands, HFR creates meaningful partnerships for those who may not have had the opportunity due to marginalization, blatant colourism and institutionalized racism. Harlem’s Fashion Row Founder Brandice Daniel spoke about how the pandemic has forced designers, stylists and the fashion industry at large to have difficult conversations about not just defining but implementing the efforts of diversity, inclusion and equity.

“Last year was probably the first time I had real, transparent conversations with brands.” Daniel proudly told ESSENCE. “Last year I removed all my filters.” Unlike previous conversations where she asked questions about diversity not so directly, Daniel now positions himself to have uncomfortable and transparent conversations about the representation of blacks in departments, on catwalks and in boardrooms.

This year, Harlem’s Fashion Row will showcase its first line of all black male designers, including Johnathan hayden, STAGE, June 79, and Harbison. “By the way, this is the first time that we are showing all the men’s collections. Even that is so exciting to me. It’s so different, ”Daniel told ESSENCE. This season’s presentation will be presented live tonight, September 7, 2020, at their 14th Annual Fashion and Style Show on a virtual experience with spin games of DJ Olivia Dope.

Ahead of their NYFW SS22 presentation tonight, ESSENCE sat down with the designers for a candid discussion about their experience during the pandemic, how they learned to prioritize their mental health, and what to expect from Harlem Fashion Rows’ upcoming NYFW SS22 show.

A blessing in disguise

Oddly enough, for designer Johnathan Hayden, 2020 has been “strangely my best year of earnings” despite the global pandemic. “It was really weird accepting happiness or gratitude when you watched other people suffer,” Hayden admitted. He remembers seeing his roommates leaving their apartment as he received a surge of orders, which was a surreal experience to say the least. As a self-proclaimed introvert living in New York City, he didn’t mind the peace and quiet too much, but he immersed himself in his creativity and turned his home into a self-care home regime. Boiling hot water to pour into his tub and listening to sound baths pouring into himself was his saving grace as Hayden tapped into what he described as his “crazy and beautiful mind.”

“The pandemic has really given everyone a break,” he continued. “I didn’t have to suddenly fight a system that waits for things so quick and immediate.” During this period of stillness, Hayden was able to re-immerse himself in his animation experience and use 3D animation to sell his products and create a comic book for his brand without the stereotypical experience of fashion shows inspired by his Japanese heritage. . “It was just a way to take the time to review some of my strengths that I might have forgotten because I was working in a system that told me, ‘You are just your job title, and you you’re just the brown face, not the brown voice in the room, ”he said.

“I can honestly say I woke up,” June ’79 designer Shawn Pean said following Hayden. After leading an organization and serving as Balmain’s former vice president and general manager, Shawn Pean used the pandemic to sit down with himself and reassess his happiness. His day to day consisted of traveling the world, buying products, strategizing and making sure the company was making money. However, he knew there was more to himself than what he was doing. “At first I thought it was very rewarding, but once I got home and just there and seeing what was going on around me, it really woke me up,” Pean admitted.

While most of us can speak to ourselves for organizing our own minds, Pean heard his late brother’s voice, which again prompted him to take his vision to the next level. “When you live in your head, you start to hear voices and for me it was happening, but it was not mine, it was my brother’s voice, quite funny”, he confided . “We actually lost him a decade ago.” His brother told him that the time had come to do what he wanted to do and that he could be the “next FUBU”, even if he had different plans to embark on this entrepreneurial adventure.

“I knew it was a time to transform and do something and be something a little more,” Pean continued, describing his COVID experience. “The pandemic is the gift and the curse because we have all won so much, but we have to see so many people lose so much, including themselves. The pandemic for me was a transition. “

The Curse of Grind Culture

Businesses were shutting down, families were losing their homes, and jobs were laying off workers. The fateful scroll of social media put the batteries on us to believe that if we didn’t push ourselves to our limits, we would end up on the other side. So how did these designers put their sanity first, silence the noise of impostor syndrome, and keep their noses in the grinder while keeping their heads in the game? TIER co-founder Nigeria Ealey admitted he had just learned the importance of taking breaks between successes and having a second to relax in the madness that is the world. of fashion.

“It’s like now, it’s kind of click where it’s like you can’t stay on a 100 [percent] 24/7 because you’ll quickly get past the things you need. It’s definitely a process, ”Ealey said. Between donating over 1,500 meals to over 12 hospitals via Meals for Meds and the mockup, sketch and design of their latest TIER Island capsule, balancing personal and professional pathways had its benefits. and its drawbacks. “Last year it wasn’t really cold weather, but the results we got were also very rewarding,” he says. “This is what it looks like when you really focus and have time to focus without distractions. Now you have to figure out how to do the same with personal time, time for the mind and for yourself.

Hayden admitted having had to readjust to the idea of ​​putting himself first, especially with people around him joking about resting being for the weak and the deceased. “People joke about how sleep comes after death, so that’s blunt and rude. I really had to deprogram myself when I got out of it all. I don’t have to kill myself to feel like I’m keeping up with the pace, I need to sleep, ”he said. When he first moved to New York City, Hayden went into survival mode but soon realized that a period of transition was needed to be at his best mental, emotional and physical condition.

“I realized I was 30 pounds underweight. I started to quit smoking and started to say no and really started to focus on myself [and] my weight, ”he said, describing his transition to a better wellness routine outside of the glamorous grind culture system of always being on top. “Now I have a MyFitness app and you see my weight skyrocket because I was suddenly eating a normal amount of food for a human.”

Lincolnton, North Carolina native Charles Harbison took matters into his own hands, rejecting the toxicity of the grind culture and moving completely. “The ability to come in, slow down and release myself more from the hustle and bustle or stress that I don’t like anymore is really what caused me to leave New York five years ago and come to LA to take on a different relationship with myself, the brand and my career as a whole, ”designer Harbison told ESSENCE. The architect turned fashion designer, who has dressed public figures such as Beyoncé and Michelle Obama had to ask himself questions like “How can I run this business without it killing me?” To himself, he responded with care and honesty.

“Now I’m in a place where I’m able to approach the business with a little more thoughtfulness to myself and my team, but also with ideas about sustainability,” Harbison continued. “When we align with the dynamics of the crushing and agitation industry, there is so much irresponsibility, not only to ourselves, but to the product and the way we do it. I want this to be more imperative for everyone, namely people of color and marginalized people, so that they understand that there is a space where we don’t have to be at the mercy of white capitalism and where we can save our lives more effectively. “

Lean on me

People with successful careers always mention the importance of having someone behind them standing up for them in every room they intervene. When transitioning from one career to another, or just looking for generalized professional advice, having a mentor is ideal. However, Daniel can name one thing more important than the frequently used word so often used in career conversations. “The mentee-mentor relationship is really important, but what’s even more important is the pursuit of wisdom,” she says. “Even if this person is your mentor, that doesn’t mean they have the wisdom to give you. Wisdom is the shortcut. And even if that person is not your mentor, do you have someone who has wisdom? Are they ready to share it with you? Because it’s priceless. I don’t put too much emphasis on the mentor-mentee. Obtain wisdom. Wisdom is the most precious thing we can overcome in everything.

Agreeing with Daniel, Ealey also added that finding and getting fashion industry mentors isn’t the easiest job in the world. “Sometimes it’s hard to find mentors,” he said before shifting the conversation to a more sentimental topic. He, alongside other designers, gave Daniel his well-deserved flowers for creating a platform for under-represented and marginalized communities in the fashion industry. All of the designers agreed that none of their careers would be what it is today without the hard work, relentlessness and daring of Brandice Daniel and Harlem’s Fashion Row.

“For her, helping us on so many different levels as a brand is something that has no monetary value,” Ealey said, continuing to praise Daniel. “He’s someone who is constantly there for you, helping you grow, sharing knowledge, and providing insight into things you may or may not have known. “

STAGE‘s Esae Jean-Simon intervened to also pay his respects to Daniel. “Her passion and dedication to moving this industry forward is what attracts so many people to her, it’s so genuine.”