Alia Bhatt dazzles in 5k handmade cotton mini dress for outing in Mumbai | Fashion trends





Floral dresses have always dominated our wardrobes, no matter the season. They are easy to wear and perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a lunch with friends or a convivial evening with the family. This versatile sartorial choice is a favorite of some of Bollywood’s best dressed celebrities, especially Alia Bhatt. The actor’s closet is full of easy-going and gorgeous pieces of clothing that are featured in our bookmarks. Her latest outing in Mumbai in a floral mini dress also adds to this list. Alia was photographed by paparazzi in Mumbai recently having a night out while looking like a dream. For the occasion, she chose a handmade cotton mini dress in a soothing yellow hue. Alia’s dress comes from the shelves of clothing brand Summer Somewhere. It will cost you less than 6k. We know the details of the price of the set, but more about that later. Read on to find out how Alia styled the airy and chic look, and take some style notes. Alia Bhatt in a floral mini dress. (Photo HT / Varinder Chawla) ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s one-shoulder top paired with shorts is super affordable at 1.5k Alia chose a mini summer dress for her outing in the bay. It featured a sweetheart neckline, loose puffed sleeves with tapered cuffs and ruffles, a smocked back, fitted bodice, neck tie details and a relaxed skirt. Alia’s dress was filled with an orange floral pattern that accentuated the soft yellow color of her ensemble. The feminine piece is a perfect addition to your off-duty wardrobe, but feel free to wear it for chic gatherings as well. Want to add this look to your wardrobe? The dress, called Sintra Mini, is available on the Summer Somewhere site for 5,590. The Sintra mini dress. (summersomewhereshop.com) Alia styled the floral look by wearing square-shaped gold earrings, statement rings, sheer strappy sandals and a turquoise blue chain shoulder bag. She left her braids open in a parting down the middle and completed her look with minimal makeup and a white face mask. Meanwhile, Alia announced that she has completed filming on her upcoming feature film Darlings, which also marks her debut as a film producer. It also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

