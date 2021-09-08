2 teenagers charged with fatal shooting at east Birmingham menswear store

Two teenagers have been charged in the weekend shooting at a Birmingham men’s clothing store, which left two dead and two others injured.

Jureil D. Dowdell, 19, and a 17-year-old man are charged with murder in the murder of Cornelius JaShawn Hilliard, 21. The name of the 17-year-old has not yet been released due to his age, although he is accused of being an adult.

In addition, Dowdell is charged with attempted murder in the wound of one of the other victims. He was taken to Jefferson County Jail at 1:27 a.m. Monday. The two suspects are jailed without bail.

No one has been charged with the murder of Reginald Curtis Crawford Jr., 25. Two other men, aged 25 and 23, were also injured. The severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The shooting took place at 4:05 p.m. at Roebuck Plaza, near Parkway East, which was the scene of several shootings.

Authorities said the fatal shooting was captured on surveillance video. It appears that a group of men were inside the store, including Crawford, when Hilliard entered the store. After a while, Hilliard left the store but the group started some sort of apparent confrontation with him. Hilliard does not appear to have contacted them.

Hilliard left the store and returned with another man. There was no weapon visible on the pair.

Several of the men in the group who were inside the store pulled out guns and told Hilliard to leave. Crawford punched the man who was with Hilliard and the argument broke out outside. The man with Hilliard then shot Crawford.

Meanwhile, the others in the store had cornered Hilliard. When gunshots erupted outside, Hilliard was then shot inside and the man who had been beaten and shot Crawford was then shot.

The man who shot Crawford remained at the scene. No charges have yet been filed in connection with Crawford’s death, but the investigation is ongoing.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said four suspects fled in a vehicle. An officer quickly attended the scene and was able to obtain a description of the suspect vehicle. A watch bulletin was issued and the vehicle was spotted almost immediately.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued. A chase was launched and lasted several miles before the suspects wrecked in a drainage ditch near Tarrant Huffman Road. Three suspects were taken into custody, but one fled on foot.

A large perimeter has been set up near Linthicum Street in Tarrant. The police asked residents to take shelter there. This research was finally put on hold late Saturday night.

It was later determined that only two of the four would be charged. The man who fled the wrecked car is not among those charged.

The mall was also the scene of shootings earlier this year and in 2020. Lazonathan Rhodes, 25, was killed and another person was injured on March 19 after a scuffle broke out in a store and took off. spread to the Roebuck Plazas parking lot where shots were fired. fired.

In the incident on May 20, 2020, one person was shot dead but survived. A second person was injured by shards of glass.

Unfortunately, we have had several incidents at this mall, Fitzgerald said on Saturday. Our agents will remain vigilant to warn those who prey on people in our shopping centers. We were grateful to have officers around to detain individuals fairly quickly.

The homicides are Birmingham’s 80th and 81st so far this year. Of these, 11 were found to be justifiable and are therefore not considered criminal.

Across Jefferson County, there have been 134 murders, 81 of which were in Birmingham.