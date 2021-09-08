Who is the fashion designer Nensi Dojaka? – WWD





Nensi Dojaka has already become a favorite of many celebrities over the past year, and the fashion designer is now expected to gain even more popularity with her latest accolade. The Albanian women’s clothing designer is the recipient of the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers, which she received on Tuesday at a star-studded ceremony in Paris. The award was presented by French actress Isabelle Huppert and the members of the award jury consisted of Dior’s artistic director for men, Kim Jones; Virgil Abloh, male artistic director and Off-White designer at Louis Vuitton; Stella McCartney; Marc Jacobs and Loewe Artistic Director Jonathan Anderson. Dojaka, who is based in London, is a graduate of Central Saint Martins where she launched her eponymous label in 2017. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from university. During her studies, she interned for designer brands like Peter Pilotto and Fyodor Golan. After showcasing her alumni collection two years later, she created a capsule collection with Ssense and was selected to be featured as part of the emerging designer support platform, Fashion East. She was also selected for the first edition of the mentoring program launched last fall by fashion designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua and Tomorrow London, which saw her gain 30 outlets around the world. The designer is known for her lingerie-inspired dresses and cutouts that hint at the ’90s aesthetic. She draws inspiration from designers like Helmut Lang and Ann Demeulemeester for her looks. Her designs were worn by several major celebrities last year, including Emily Ratajkowski, Sophie Turner, Emma Corrin, Carey Mulligan and Bella Hadid, who wore a look from Dojaka’s fall 2020 collection at the MTV Video Music Awards last year. . Dojaka’s parts are sold at Ssense, Selfridges, Farfetch, LuisaViaRoma, Mytheresa and other retailers and boutiques. Dojaka beat around 1,900 applicants from 110 countries for the award, which comes with a prize of 300,000 euros and one year of coaching by LVMH experts Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The designer plans to use the prize money to expand her team and focus on production. She recently started working with a new factory in Italy and uses more durable fabrics. The designer is showcasing her next collection at upcoming London Fashion Week, presenting her first fashion show on September 17. “When I started, I had a very young clientele, and now, with the development of the collection with a little more cuts and stronger looks, it changes a bit, so it’s a wider audience and I want to make it a lot more versatile, ”Dojaka told WWD after winning the award. “Now I will have even more opportunities to develop stuff.” READ MORE HERE: What to expect at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 Outstanding Fashion Looks at the 2021 Venice Film Festival All about the 2021 Met Gala

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/who-is-nensi-dojaka-fashion-designer-lvmh-prize-1234911629/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

