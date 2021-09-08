Tracing the social and cultural history of fashion to examine fashion from modernity to the 21st century

The history of fashion. This week we started the fashion design course and today we are talking about the history of fashion. Fashion is the art of dressing, of making clothes based on functional and stylistic parameters, both in clothes and in accessories: hats, gloves, belts, bags, shoes, glasses.

The dress appears as a basic need for men. Over time, the dress acquired an aesthetic character, as it reflected the taste and character of its wearer, and became one more adornment of the person, subject to the canons of fashion and the artistic evolution of flone ​​shirt.

When did we start talking about fashion?

In the fourteenth century, when he began to have a fashion concept. Since then there have been different designers and clothes that marked an era and we are talking about the history of fashion. Next, we are going to mention a few.

Paul Poiret

The man who declared war on the corset. He became known with the creation of the so-called “La Vage” silhouette. He was so narrow at the bottom that you could only walk with him in small steps. “I freed their torsos, but I tied their legs,” quips the seamstress.

The cult of youth and the thirst for rebellion sparked the emergence of the recognizable (and inspiring) flapper aesthetic. Characterized by dresses that discreetly marked the chest and waist, adorned with crystal beads, jewelry or feathers, short hair and bare knees, this look managed to challenge the beauty ideals of the time. Another milestone of the decade was the introduction of Coco Chanel’s little black dress.

In the face of the Great Depression, the cinema was the best escape. Bette Davis, Jean Harlow or Joan Crawford dazzled the screen with their glamorous outfits. The bias-cut silk dresses, a technique popularized by Madeleine Vionnet, marked an era.

One of the less predictable consequences of WWII was the huge popularity of the two-piece swimsuit, designed as a result of the fabric rationing promoted by the US government from 1943.

Launched in 1947, Christian Dior’s New Look defined the 1950s. After austerity and wartime limitations, women dreamed of spoiling fabrics and flared skirts. Dior fashion left dark times to restore glamor, luxury and beauty to the female wardrobe.

In the 1960s, he suggested the miniskirt attributed to Mary Quant. Symbol that marked the decade preceding the platforms in the 70s. Meanwhile, jeans widen the legs, the heels gain in thickness and the synthetic fabrics flood the stores. While in New York the disco style set the tone that would later be seen in the legendary Studio 54, in London the punk aesthetic led by Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren reigned supreme.

Marie Quant

Years later, pointy shoes, accessories and complements such as elbow-worn handbags and floral prints began to prevail, which in the 60s were replaced by flared pants and blouses. in cotton. The flowery themes that mingle with “retro fashion” are maintained, the boots triumphing among women.

In the history of fashion, the access of women to managerial positions in the workplace has also led to a change in dress codes: the skirt suit and the jacket with wide shoulders have become a status symbol.

Faced with the opulence of previous decades, in the 90s emerges a trend which, dyed in gray, black and white, focuses on sobriety and quality basics. The American designers – Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein -, supported by Vogue, have strongly consolidated. As the decade wore on, the explicit beauty of high-end models was replaced by androgynous and childish-looking models.

The history of fashion. Dolce and Gabbana

From the 21st century, in the year 2000, people started talking about urban tribes and a series of brands and styles were associated with each of these tribes. The classic suit and dresses are only worn on special occasions and to work in exclusive settings or in front of the client. A trend towards the personalization of clothing was born. Many people create their own clothing and accessories, and design and customization options are included in manufacturing processes globally by Travis Scott Clothing.

This seemingly short period of time becomes very (very) long in terms of fashion. Social changes have marked styles, clothes like bikini have triggered real revolutions and, despite the constant resumption of past trends by designers.

The clothing is the reflection of the personality and the individuality of each one, one more way of expressing oneself. Designer fashion is back in fashion and seamstresses and fashion designers are considered artists.

Summary

Hope you enjoyed this journey through the history of fashion.