Misty Copeland, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy Pope Front Theorys Fall Campaign





Theorythe new fall campaign, In Pursuit of Tomorrow, features producer, actress and humanitarian Amanda Seyfried; ballerina and philanthropist Misty Copeland, and actor and advocate Jeremy Pope. Through portraits and videos, they each speak about their dedication to their life’s work, the power of fashion and their commitment to positive change. Ads show Theorys signature silhouettes and fabrics, including its Good Wool and Good Cotton, as well as Precision Ponte, which is an innovative technical fabric with stretch and recovery. The campaign is part of Theory for Good, the corporate platform for social and environmental responsibility created in 2017. More from WWD The ads were photographed in Los Angeles by Craig McDean. The video was directed and shot by Jason Evans. What is fascinating is that the campaign is organized around this idea of ​​tomorrow, of the future, of anticipation. It’s something everyone has to do now, said Siddhartha Shukla, brand director. If you are a brand like Theory, you want to address the issues that are in the minds of our customers. What’s in the mindset of what happens next. The idea is that you have experts, people who have built their credibility and who are using their influence to do good in the world. The theory doesn’t claim it’s not a fashion company, he explained. Campaign participants are happy to wear Theory and talk about how they feel in the clothes. But the campaign isn’t just about associating a brand with a face, he said, adding that it associates the brand with an individual and an idea, what’s the future? Although the campaign does not attempt to answer it, he believes it causes the question to enter a state of mind to think about the future. The ads carry the slogan: In pursuit of tomorrow: style begins with a goal. The story continues It connects everything, so you understand that we are a fashion company, we sell clothes, we trade in style. When we talk about someone’s style, it’s definitely about how they look and what they wear, but also who they are. The names of the individuals are listed and what they do. Siegfried, an Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-nominated actor, is a board member of INARA, a non-profit organization that provides life-saving medical services to children in conflict regions. Copeland is the first African-American principal dancer of the American Ballet Theater. His future namesake foundation is dedicated to making the arts accessible to underrepresented communities, and Pope, a Tony and Emmy nominated actor and advocate, supports My Brothers Keeper, an initiative that fills the education and workforce gap. work faced by boys and young men of color. The global campaign, which features black and white and color portraits, will run across multimedia, including outdoor, digital and print, and in Theory stores. TO WATCH THE VIDEO: FOR MORE STORIES: Theorys new campaign shines the spotlight on pants Theory Taps Ex-Lanvin Mens Designer Lucas Ossendrijver

