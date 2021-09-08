Expansion Plans: Comfort-Oriented Clothing Brings M&S Back to Fashion | Shops and shopping





The Marks & Spencers showcase of new fall looks is both a re-entry into the UK fashion industry calendar and an indicator of which catwalk trends will successfully translate into the mass market. But this season’s hero pieces aren’t designer look-alikes in the vein of the sold-out pink coat of 2013, or celebrity favorites like the Alexa Chung suede skirt as seen in 2015. In 2021, the stars of the show are the colorful tracksuits, quilted coats and wireless bras. Anything that has an elastic waist is flying out of the store right now, said the company’s director of womenswear design, Jill Stanton. In the shoe department, heels have been abandoned in favor of flat shoes. Design manager Lisa Illis said: Women buy comfortable boots, sneakers and sandals. The right footwear is much less important than it used to be. Fashion has been a problem for M&S in recent years, but the store is hoping consumers’ appetites for comfort signal a turnaround, playing to its strengths. Our philosophy has always been that we don’t have a single line of comfort. Everything we do is comfortable, said Soozie Jenkinson, head of lingerie. Soft bras are available up to K cup. Even evening wear emphasizes a more casual approach: black velvet evening pants have a buttoned closure at the front of the waistband, but a stretch panel at the waistband. the back. Locked store closures have hit a brand that has been lagging behind in the transition to online retailing hard. A successful partnership with Ocado accelerated the transition to a food-focused model, and the fashion was taken off the shelves at many stores. But a sign that M&S ​​is now taking online fashion seriously, it hopes to become the first high street retailer to offer same day delivery. Where clothes are still in the stores, the shelves of prosaic basics now so cheap and widely available online that it’s almost impossible to generate a profit have been replaced with more attractive and colorful clothes, says Stanton. The shelves and racks of black pants you used to see in stores are gone now. Colleagues at the store tell us that shoppers come in and say: I forgot how to dress! People come to us because we make fashion easy for them, and they want clothes that are comfortable, but not boring. Previously 50% of our knits were sold in black, gray and navy blue, but now it’s only 25%. Orange is very popular at the moment. Key pieces include brightly colored tracksuits, designed for public wardrobes after lockdown with tailored hiking boots and coats instead of slippers, and an olive quilted coat with onion pattern quilting. Rigid and expensive stitching is out, and sleeveless shirts and knits are touted as easy, inexpensive wardrobe updates. 15 is a key prize for us now, Stanton said. Sweatshirts and joggers, considered building blocks of the modern wardrobe, are all 15. Prices go up to 250 for leather pieces from the high-end Autograph range, which we can do because our client is confident that she is getting her money’s worth. This 250 coin would be 500 elsewhere. Sustainability is seen as the key to retaining a new generation of potential customers. Printed dresses from affordable eco-brand Nobodys Child have proven popular with younger shoppers, as have period-proof panties, which will go from an online-only launch to 70 stores later this year.

