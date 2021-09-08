



Project Smile helps people in need dress to impress during job interviews When you look good, you feel good, and in Jamaica Plain, Suits & Smiles make sure these men are ready to impress. Updated: 9:13 PM EDT Sep 7, 2021

A local nonprofit group that once focused on donating stuffed animals to children in need is now helping to style at-risk men who need new professional outfits: helping those in need, donating at Suits & Stuffed Animals, Project Smile A local nonprofit group that once focused on donating stuffed animals to children in need is now helping to style at-risk men who need new professional outfits: Help people in need, donate to Costumes and Stuffed Animals, Smile Project

