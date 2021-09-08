JOOR prepares digital passport for hybrid salon era – WWD

As trade shows make a comeback in person, JOOR knows it has a great opportunity to bring clothing brands and retailers the best of both physical and digital worlds.

B2B digital wholesale platform launched JOOR passport during the Covid-19 pandemic, as businesses closed and in-person trade shows went digital. So far 3,600 brands have participated in JOOR’s virtual booths, with 262,000 attendees from retailers in 149 countries digitally purchasing 810,000 items.

But with physical events starting to return, JOOR has integrated the online and in-person experience, supporting virtual selling through the company’s desktop platform and physical selling through its mobile apps and QR codes. personalized.

JOOR has partnered with 17 trade shows in 2020 and has aligned with 23 trade shows so far in 2021, anticipating a total of 35 planned for the entire year. Illustrating JOOR’s breadth of network and high level of engagement, the platform has processed over $ 2 billion in gross wholesale value (GMV) per month in recent months.

JOOR has been iterating continuously since the launch of Passport in May 2020, with the B2B solution adding functionality based on participant feedback. Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR, said the company has implemented options, including selecting items with a “heart” so that users can easily revisit marks of interest, as well as the ability to browse a booth by hovering the mouse over it so that digital users can essentially “jump from booth to booth” and see the styles on offer without committing to seeing the entire showroom.

“We have learned some of the practices that [buyers] failure on the physical [shows] and did our best to bring them digital, ”Savilia told Fairchild Media Group. “If you have to click on each booth to see what they are carrying, it takes time. What we mostly learned was that some people thought digital events were temporary, and some people were resistant at first. As a retailer and a brand, you have to learn to be digital. “

When the Cabana resort apparel-focused trade show returned to in-person events in Miami from July 10-12, 2021, JOOR placed signs at each booth with personalized QR codes by brand that attendees could scan to enter. a personalized virtual stand on the platform. Over the three days of the Cabana Show, 810 attendees scanned the codes, allowing these users to continue interacting online with the digital component of the show for an additional month until August 12.

Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR.

Sophie wallace

“It really allows for what these trade shows have always wanted, which is an extended engagement,” said Savilia. “You have to see so many stands that it is difficult to enter and place all your orders on the spot. This now allows you to scan and “heart” the things you love about each booth. “

Retailers can then see these favorite businesses in one place on their desk and place orders later in Passport without the need for phone calls or emails.

JOOR powers Showcase Japan events

JOOR Passport has also been beneficial for events which have not yet returned to the physical realm or which have only taken place online.

In partnership with the Japan Foreign Trade Organization (JETRO), JOOR presents Showcase Japan from August 23 to October 22, 2021, marking the second edition of the virtual fashion fair.

The fall event is designed to showcase more than 30 contemporary Japanese fashion brands for exposure to a global retail audience, jumping from the 2021 spring show, which drew 10,300 retailers from nearly 60 countries, according to Savilia. . While the first event focused on menswear and womenswear brands, the fall event places more emphasis on womenswear.

The 30 selected brands cover six categories in line with global fashion trends, according to Tetsutaro Shimogasa, business division director of e-commerce platforms in digital marketing at JETRO — sustainability, diversity, femininity, Japanese craftsmanship, local (brands produced locally or with locally sourced material) and stay at home.

“The key here is that JETRO knows the Japanese market better than we do. We really rely on them for conservation and how to work in the market, ”said Savilia. “They have a translator between us and the brands that we have integrated. They’re an integral part, and it’s crazy to walk into any country without having a partner like this. They are at the forefront for us in integrating and setting up these brands and then share their feedback during and after the events.

With this partnership, JOOR introduces the participating brands to potential buyers who otherwise would not travel to Japan, or even know they exist.

“It’s difficult for small and medium Japanese designer brands to do business overseas, especially once the extended season of physical exhibitions has been canceled due to Covid-19,” Shimogasa told Fairchild Media Group . “We have received positive feedback from Japanese brands, including comments that ‘contact with buyers has become more effective’ and ‘JOOR has helped them develop new buyers’.

Savilia said that ultimately it was about supporting the growth of the participating designers. “Every order placed for the spring event came from outside of Japan, so our common goal of increasing our global reach has been met for sure. “

JOOR and JETRO are expected to produce a third Showcase Japan event in January 2021, which will rely heavily on the presentation of men’s clothing.

With the JETRO partnership in hand, JOOR has a lot to look forward to with the continued expansion of JOOR Passport. The platform will exclusively feed 14 global fashion events for the fall / winter 2021 season and will also continue to host JOOR Marketplace events available 365 days a year, including The Accessory Collective, Destination Italy and the contemporary elevated JOOR Showcase.

Learn more about JOOR Passport and Showcase Japan here.