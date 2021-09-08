75% of top fashion brands scored F in new fossil-free scorecard

5 Min reading

Three-quarters of leading fashion and clothing companies received an F rating for their efforts to transition to clean energy in a new sustainability index. Ranked 47 of the best brands on the market in its Fossil-Free Fashion Scorecard, the environmental NGO Stand.earth has named industry giants like Under Armor, Prada and Lululemon among the worst offenders.

Researchers at Stand.earth also investigated companies’ use of synthetic materials made from fossil fuels, such as polyester, as well as their public record of setting emission reduction targets. For the overall brand score, which averages performance across different categories, the researchers gave 20 companies an F score, 17 labels a D score, 9 a C score, and only one Mammut a B-.

Under Armor was one of the worst performing brands in the index. (Image: under the armor)

Fossil fuels still dominate the fashion

The latest benchmark, which builds on the previous NGO scorecard index in 2019, finds that despite growing climate awareness and calls to action, little has been done to turn industry into an economy. consistent with a zero carbon economy.

Globally, the fashion industry is estimated to generate between 5-10% of global GHG emissions, far more than that of the aviation sector, which is comparatively responsible for 2%.

In the wake of a global pandemic that has fueled growing public demand for strong action to curb the climate crisis and protect public health, fashion brands are at a critical crossroads, the report’s authors wrote.

The fashion industry continues to rely heavily on coal to fuel the manufacturing of its products, contributing to rising climate emissions and deadly air pollution in countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh, where its chain of supply is concentrated.

Stand.earth assessed the brands’ climate ambitions. (Image: Stand.earth)

In the dashboard, only three brands Asics, Mammut and REI have committed to reducing their GHG emissions across their entire value chain by at least 50% or more, by 2030. Surprisingly, the report revealed that with the exception of Burberry, Allbirds, American Eagle, H&M and Levis, all of the other companies surveyed had set their emissions targets at 30% or less.

75% F score on clean energy

While publicly committing to decarbonization, many brands continue to ignore the GHG emissions produced by their fossil fuel-based supply chain, according to the ranking. In the scorecard, three-quarters of all fashion and clothing companies scored F when it comes to using renewable energy in their supply chain, outside of their own operations.

Emissions from shipping, for example, often represent significantly more GHG emissions than own brands in Scope 1 emissions, but this is an area overlooked by two-thirds of the brands examined in the report.

Brands are not doing enough to tackle emissions across their supply chains, which accounts for the bulk of their footprint. (Image: Stand.earth)

Only six of the 47 have started rolling out renewables in their supply chain, including Asics, Levis, Mammut, Nike, Puma and VF, with the top five brands getting a C rating while VF got a C- rating. Of that group, only Asics said it has ended on-site coal combustion at all of its Tier 1 supplier facilities, while the other brands have made various commitments to phase out coal by 2030.

Most brands’ failure to switch to renewables, however, is not a smart move, according to researchers at Stand.earth. Not only will this hinder the world’s much-needed transition to a zero-carbon economy to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, but it will pose a significant risk to reputation and investors, consumers and shareholders increasingly demanding public action. companies to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

Climate science has made it clear that the fashion industry’s continued dependence on fossil fuels is incompatible with a climate-safe future, the report adds.

Mammut was the best performing brand overall. (Image: Mammut)

Prevalence of synthetic fibers and greenwashing

The Stand.earths benchmark also highlighted the prevalence of fossil fuel-based materials in industry, despite brands’ public commitments to reduce their carbon footprint and fight waste.

Fashion brands are driving demand for fractured fibers such as polyester, which are derived from fossil fuel raw materials, and whose production is associated with significantly higher emissions than plant-based fabrics such as cotton, explains. Stand.earth.

Only two of the 47 brands scored above a C rating in terms of low carbon materials, with Vaude and Eileen Fisher rating B + and B- respectively. The worst performing brands, on the other hand, included brands ranging from luxury brands to fast fashion giants, including Chanel, Lululemon, Prada, M&S, Primark, LVMH, Gap and Ferragamo, all ranked F.

Prada and a number of other brands have been named for their continued reliance on fossil fuel based materials. (Photo: Prada)

These conclusions are in agreement with previous reports. In July, a separate Changing Markets Foundation report called out brands like Boohoo, whose collection is 85 percent synthetic materials that require petrochemicals in production. Overall, the researchers estimated that almost 60% of all claims of green materials by major fashion brands amounted to greenwashing.

Stand.earth also highlighted the false impression brands are giving by using increasingly popular buzzwords such as climate positive or carbon neutral, when in reality many of their claims are not. supported by evidence of emission reduction targets or quantifiable changes in the way they source materials, manufacture or transport products.

One example, according to the report, is Ralph Lauren, who has pledged to achieve a net zero goal by 2040 relying heavily on carbon credits and nature-based carbon elimination, but does has not set a renewable energy target for its manufacture.

Main image courtesy of Pexels.