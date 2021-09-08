Flipkart partners with London fashion brand Urbanic

A collection of nearly 1,000 unique styles will be available to a growing customer base of over 350 million people, from subways to level 2 and 3 regions.

The partnership with Urbanic is the first of many launches planned for the upcoming holiday season, the ecommerce major said.

The partnership with Flipkart allows Urbanic to democratize fashion by reaching out to a wide range of buyers through the first ones in small towns. It also aligns with Flipkarts’ priority to expand its fashion portfolio.

Consumers can choose from a range of clothing, lingerie, swimwear and loungewear, priced between 299 and is available on Flipkart from today.

Fashion plays a key role in bringing in new consumers this holiday season for Flipkart, and we believe this launch will expand our customer base from Gen Z and Level 2+ regions. Another step in this direction has been the recent launch of Trend Stop! – an in-app curation of over 55,000 latest styles for young people in partnership with smaller labels, which was also very successful. We will work with the best in the industry to grow our youth fashion portfolio, and this partnership with Urbanic is in line with that vision, ”said Nishit Garg, vice president of Flipkart Fashion.

The demand for youth fashion is growing at a steady rate in India, and Flipkart said it has identified the opportunity to meet these needs by strategically enhancing its youth fashion portfolio. This is initiated via a two-pronged partnership strategy – one with youth-focused brands (international and national) looking to engage a wider audience. The second part of Flipkarts’ youth-focused fashion strategy consists of information-driven collaborations with smaller local labels.

Through this partnership, we aim to extend our reach and leverage the reach of Flipkarts across the country and their technology to provide our style icon community with a superior digital shopping experience, ”said Rahul. Dayama, Marketing Manager, Urbanic, India.

Flipkart is currently working with a number of national, international and regional fashion brands and sellers in different ways. This includes identifying opportunities for them to connect them with consumers across India via the online marketplace, leveraging the power of technology, expanding their presence and diversifying existing product portfolios.

