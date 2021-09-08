Carine Roitfeld Fashion Week Plans





The first time Carine Roitfeld tasted an apple martini about 15 years ago, she spilled it all over the place Tom fords (undoubtedly expensive) a crisp white carpet in her Los Angeles home. He’s clearly forgiven her, as she’s been collaborating with him for years, most notably for his Sunday show at New York Fashion Week, the first time Roitfeld will be back in the city in nearly two years. More from WWD The editor and stylist won’t have much time to attend other shows since Shell is working with Ford, but she will be hosting a Friday night in partnership with Gray Goose at Casa Cipriani, where the drink of choice will be none other than a Big Apple martini. It’s good to see people you haven’t seen in two years, you know? Roitfeld said over the phone during a fashion photoshoot in Los Angeles on Monday, adding that it would be a much more relaxed affair than the pre-pandemic fashion week parties. It will be a party but not like before in a black tuxedo and difficult to find the address. It will be chic but you can wear whatever you like. This is not a formal evening. While the Council of Fashion Designers and IMG are keen to bring NYFW back with no less than 91 shows and presentations, Roitfeld believes it will be very different from the pre-pandemic time. I think it will be different. It’s going to try to be like it was before but it’ll never be like it was before, she said. The moment of NYFW Coincides with the launch of the latest CR Fashion Book which has seven covers featuring actress Megan Fox, models Irina Shayk, Candice Swanepoel, Janet Jumbo and Lara Stone, and bodybuilder Tijki Sidibe. Model Adut Akech is the special guest of the issue with two blankets. The images are inspired by the most wacky performances in history, including contortionists and cabaret dancers. Travis Scott will be the cover of the 13th edition of CR Men. I drew on memories from my childhood to create these latest issues, Roitfeld said. My father was a close friend of the French ballet dancer, singer and actress Zizi Jeanmaire, who first introduced me to these extravagant performances and shows. I have always been fascinated by the creative and physical abilities of the performers, the chaotic costumes and how they became families chosen by each other as they traveled the road. ferocity and human prowess. A limited supply of CR Fashion Book and CR MEN will arrive in stands in Milan, Paris, London and New York on September 16.

