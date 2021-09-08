See Christian Siriano’s Spring / Summer 22 show at Fashion Week





For his 40th collection, Christian Siriano kicked off the Spring 2022 runway shows at New York Fashion Week with the level of runway we hoped for. The designer brought his upbeat glam when we needed it most, giving us neon hues, denim, dramatic evening wear and a runway filled with beautifully diverse designs to mark a new season and, perhaps, a new one. departure for fashion. If looking to 2021 meant reinventing the future of fashion, designing for 2022 brings it to life and who better to lead the charge than Siriano, a champion of diversity and talent behind the looks we’ve loved from Beyonc, Zendaya, Amanda Gorman, and more of the world’s most impressive women. Unsurprisingly, the Spring / Summer 22 show drew celebrities, attracting names like longtime muse Coco Rocha and Lil ‘Kim, who was seated in the front row in a custom Siriano creation covered with rosettes to support its collection. On the runway, Precious Lee opened the show, joined by Candice Huffine and a cast of models of different ethnicities and sizes who walked the catwalk as Marina serenaded the crowds. The models put bright colors, sexy and sheer cocktail looks, clean cuts and curves in the foreground. Siriano’s vision for spring is a world we dress for all. Prom dresses were as prominent as cocktail sheaths, and all the accessories, from fringes to sheer lace, to hats and capes, were the kind of details that beg to be read: not the kind you leave out. the House. In fact, if there was ever an outfit that needed a special occasion, it’s the closer show on Precious Lee, a loose tangerine tulle skirt paired with a multi-colored bra and scarf. Fortunately, the next awards season is approaching as this look and more of this set is red carpet ready. Read on for a closer look at Christian Siriano’s Spring / Summer 22 runway show here.

