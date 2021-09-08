Collina Strada Collection Ready-to-Wear Spring 2022





New York Fashion Week returned to action after an 18-month hiatus with the Collina Stradas spring 2022 show tonight. Set on the rooftop garden of Brooklyn Granges in Sunset Park, the show was a boisterous welcome back to business as usual, though there is almost nothing usual about the way Hillary Taymour does it. Business. Days before the show, she was in her Manhattan studio, donning Precious Okoyomon in a fuzzy purple dress for an MTV show and explaining key looks from her collection: Weve got a farm queen, broken skater queen, prom queen, started Taymour, and a frog princess. The simple message being that after a year of slump, we should all have the freedom to dress like the queens that we are. But this season, rather than refuel Animorphs as she has done in the past, Taymour has found a happy marriage between the natural world and the world around her. She skillfully fuses literal garden references, actress Sasha Frolova walked in a macrame skirt and hand-beaded bodysuit like a basket of freshly picked flowers with her grandmother as the gardener with real-world pragmatism. The voluminous, rippling dresses, mostly layered over pants on the catwalk, were meant for those sticky summer days when you feel bad about your body but need to get out. A new style of pants had a built-in thong, for when you’re hot, and the sashes were made to look like crystal bum stamps for when you’re feeling really hot. There were tons of new layering pieces like upcycled t-shirts, cargo pants, bias-cut and draped midi skirts, and even swimwear, not to mention sculpted horse and beetle corsets. The first was taken from Taymour’s past life as an equestrian, she also made winning ribbon bags, and the beetle was modeled by her four-year-old niece on the track, one of the many chosen members of the the Collina Strada family who grew up with the brand. Take a closer look and you’ll also find dozens of new accessories, like recycled raffia bags, necklaces and straps made from studio rubbish. The level of manual work in this collection has been increased exponentially, with lozenges and hand beaded flowers accompanying more productive items like doodle jeans and a new collaboration with Levis that gave birth to starry straight legs. and classic denim jackets. On the track, Taymour made up the madness of it all up to 11 as well. The models picked carrots, sprinted down the podium, waved, laughed and kissed as two live performances took place. The front row, consisting of Kim Petras, Tommy Dorfman, Hari Nef, Aaron Philip, Camila Mendes and Ella Emhoff, maybe even literally ate it. A wandering carrot on the trail, though studded with rhinestones, would have made a lovely snack. This raises another question: the glitter obsessed with farm-to-table bistros, why not an equally sustainable approach to fashion? Along with bringing the good vibes and high octane fun to NYFW, Taymour also brings a deep commitment to reducing waste, turning every bottle cap into a high fashion piece of jewelry. As we return to Fashion Week as usual, more of her peers should consider doing things Collina Strada’s way.

