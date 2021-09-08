The next trends in menswear according to London Fashion Week

Many collections of men’s clothing are coming out amid the pandemic. With this, the Menswear Trends Week in London featured genderless clothes made by famous designers from all over the world. This benefits a wide range of audiences looking for new, normal outfits regardless of the season.

Over the past few years, Fashion Week has become so political that it caters to a wider audience. The best example is when Bethany Williams, a well-known designer, used the platform to work with social change in London. It also provided plenty of opportunities to showcase its inspired collections to a wider market.

Curious to see different outfits that could suit you gentlemen? Well, look no further!

The most bought men’s fashion trends in 2021

Men’s shorts

To break gender inequalities, men can also wear shorts. It is the most comfortable and coolest to wear during the summer. Men in shorts have become more popular thanks to TikTok, where millennials spend most of their time during lockdown.

Men’s shorts are available in different styles and materials, depending on the style of outfit you want to achieve. Some shorts are pleated and some are loose, but both are comfortable enough for the gentlemen.

Streetwear jeans

Combining streetwear clothes with jeans and sneakers will make you look well dressed. Choose high-quality items, especially choosing jeans that won’t wear out quickly. Keep an eye out for the fabric if it meets fashion standards. Also, know the right fit by measuring your body type before purchasing any pants. It will help you look your best.

Another thing is to select the type of streetwear jeans that will match your overall outfit. It can be jeans or cargo jeans as you need.

Checkered trousers

Buying individual pieces of men’s clothing is much more recommended than getting a matching suit. And so, men’s plaid pants are a great investment to always sort out amazing outfits. It is very versatile and can go with a variety of tops, like a hoodie, polo shirt and shirt. It is also good to pair it with sneakers for a more casual look.

However, most checkered plants have intricate designs, which makes it harder to find what goes well with them. Do some research on how to style plaid pants properly, not all styles can match these types of pants very well.

To mention a few tops that work best with plaid pants include the denim jacket, the print shirt, the black shirt, the dark colored velor blazer, and all the darker shade shirts.

Tank tops

Most men prefer to wear tank tops over a solid shirt for some reason. It is very functional and can be worn at the beach or on normal days. There are plain tank tops and patterned tank tops, depending on your style.

Compared to other men fashion trends, this one is the simplest and yet can be styled in different ways. Tank tops in brighter hues are best combined with jeans or shorts. When it’s too loose, slim stockings are the perfect pair. Some may choose to wear tank tops with an undershirt to wear a classy outfit or a blazer to look cooler.

Final thoughts

Identifying the right outfits for your daily activities can help keep you comfortable and confident. More than that, men’s fashion trends make it possible to adapt to social changes, especially these days in politics, for example. London Fashion Week may not be celebrated as it once was, but it still brings together many designers from all over the world to show off their masterpieces.

It includes awesome menswear trends that capture a lot of heart and also introduced new designers. Such a digital collection of menswear trends reaches millions of audiences.

