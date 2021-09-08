4 fall 2021 fashion trends on Instagram that experts are seeing take off

The start of fall means several things: saying goodbye to routine beach days, starting the debates around Starbucks Pumpkin Spice latte and, for lovers of all things fashion, catching up on the month. in September fashion for a first glimpse of the next big trends. But, a new method has become just as important in spotting trends: Instagram. Over the years, the platform has grown into a staple for celebrity outfits as they frankly cling to stories and an informal repertoire of the ultra-cool emerging designers on the horizon. As the catwalks set the tone for a season or year to come, Instagram is where you’ll find what you need right now.

According to platform experts, overall Falls trends continue to highlight the maximalist mood that designers and consumers are leaning towards. But, for those who still prefer a more casual and comfortable approach, as the most stylish content creators have proven, reappearing in the world this season doesn’t mean giving up comfort, either.

Because those who actually work To Instagram has a close and personal view of the app, TZR brought in these in-house experts to break down the biggest fall fashion trends they spotted and highlighted on Instagram Insider, his new seasonal zine. From how to wear the summer through fall trend to how to transform your outerwear into evening or office wear, here’s everything you need to know to create a wardrobe that conquers the season. and styles to shop.

Color me happy

As fashion trends in the age of social media advance with unprecedented speed, the colorful and cheerful outfits of the summer are not going to decline anytime soon. The look is all about optimism, which is pretty compelling right now, Jenna Gottlieb, Shopping Editorial Merchandiser at Instagram, told TZR. Layering bold hues and swapping cropped silhouettes for something longer are key to taking this look into the new season and compensating where the traditional fall palette leaves off. Think a floral cardigan over a knit tube top, dusty pink or pastel green denim instead of blue jeans, or a brightly colored knit maxi dress. The bonus? It also looks great on your feed.

Representative Preparation

For those returning to school or feeling vaguely inspired by Distraught Dear Horowitz, a trend that is brewing this fall requires a little preparation in your approach. But Gottlieb assures us that the look is a choice for more than Gen Z members tied to the class. I equate preparation with timelessness, says Gottlieb. Indeed, the college vibe pleads for all your quintessential fall favorites: knee high socks, sleeveless sweaters, pleated skirts layered over tights and those moccasins that everyone can’t get enough of. Where the interpretation of aesthetics in school age concerned uniformity, its reconquest, ironically, defends individuality. Try adding an oversized blazer, collared top, and sneakers for a sporty approach, throw in darker tones and patterned tights, or channel the first signs with a checkered tube top.

Not your first rodeo

If cowboy boots are your idea of ​​a fun fall outfit, you’re not alone. However, channeling the Western spirit in the most authentic way possible takes commitment, and a handful of Instagram designers are already mastering the look. This trend is not to launch [a] fringed suede jacket with a pair of jeans and calling it a day, Larissa Gargaro, Instagram’s strategic partnerships manager for fashion and beauty (Latin America), told TZR. Instead, she recommends the all-or-nothing attitude by mixing more than one western-chic garment into your outfit. Plus, consider forgoing styles inspired by contemporary brands in favor of the real thing from specialty stores. Stepping away from the Western-inspired look and moving to a more literal adaptation of the style is a form of escape, Gargaro says. If all-suede or turquoise accents seem a little too maximalist to you, keep an eye out for pieces with a muted color palette and less intricate designs.

Ready

If you rekindled the love for the outdoors last year, you may have seen your dress evolve into earthy pieces that don’t mind getting a little dirty. Now, even after moving back to a more social world (where you actually have to dress), Instagram is proving that the two aesthetics can coexist better than you might have imagined. The key to elevating this trend is to imagine whatever occasion you’re going to perform in the middle of the woods, and then dress (sort of) accordingly with a touch of glamor, Gargaro says. She suggests pairing your favorite outdoor pieces with a bespoke item or delicate accessory. Try pairing your LBD with a fleece or sheepskin jacket versus a blazer (the Rihanna and Hailey Bieber), or pair an oversized suit set with lug-soled boots and a centered graphic tee. nature below. For a different approach, look for dressier pieces with a touch of the outdoors, like a cargo version over a midi skirt. Of course, you can’t be in two places at once, but pairing these styles together is bound to make you look like you can.