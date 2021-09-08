Philipp Plein adds skulls and bones to watches





Watch brands need to have a strong identity, said Paolo Marai, a Timex executive who is also managing director of the new Swiss company WorldTime Watches & Jewelry. The space on the watch is very small, he said, so you need the symbol that can be easily identified by end consumers. Enter Philipp Plein, the German fashion designer well known for his maximalist approach to style (mink-trimmed soccer jerseys) and fashion shows (monster trucks pulling fire or even an Ibiza rave in space). WorldTime now has a licensing agreement with Philipp Plein International, and intends to work with the Timex Group to develop and produce a collection of Philipp Plein watches and, later, jewelry. Mr. Marai is President and CEO of Timexs Luxury Division, which already produces watch collections for Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Missoni and others.

Details are one of the main characteristics of my collections because the details make the difference, Mr. Plein wrote in an email. That’s why I decided to complete and give something more to my collections. A render of the M. Pleins $ keleton model, which has a skull motif on the dial, through which the automatic movement is visible. Multicolored baguette crystals are used as accents. Its models for men and women, slated to launch in November, include the $ kull ($ 530), a hexagonal PP pattern with a 3D skull in the center, and the $ keleton ($ 950), which features a movement. automatic visible. through a skull motif on the dial and multicolored baguette crystals as accents. The designs will be sold in Philipp Plein boutiques, online and through selected retailers. I would expect 80 percent of consumers to be consumers who are already familiar with the brand at the very start, said Mr Marai, who said he saw Philipp Plein advertisements often while traveling at airports. For Darcey Jupp, associate apparel analyst at GlobalData, a market research firm, the Philipp Plein brand is for that person who prefers slightly more contemporary designs rather than, like, timeless pieces than the we see some heritage brands. You don’t expect a simple watch from Philipp Plein, she said. You expect something extravagant, something that maybe this customer who likes this sort of thing might have missed in the watch market.

