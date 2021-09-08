For RC15 film launch starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh dresses in style at the airport with no shirt in sight

Gone are the days when men’s fashion consisted of boring old pantsuits and basic white shirts that were only meant for the office. Since Ranveer Singh entered the Bollywood scene, he has also given us some pretty memorable fashion moments, whether he’s dressed in his oversized sports outfits or the most elegant suits. The airport for one location is a favorite for celebrities too it seems at their best and it’s just a suave excuse for newly signed RC15 star Ranveer Singh to dress up. But of course, it wouldn’t be Ranveer without his very eclectic sense of dress, right? He very conveniently ditched his shirt to pair it with his striped double-breasted pantsuit that he wore with black boots and his hair tied in a ponytail. Even his pantsuits are not basic, typical of Ranveer!

Ranveer Singh at the airport

Basic? What is that? Anytime a shirt isn’t in sight he’ll happily wear a pantsuit without it, but when he chooses to wear something underneath he dresses for any season and that means a turtleneck sweater is also suitable.