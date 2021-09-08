New York Fashion Week: Day 1





Fashion Week is back in full force, and there is a lot to see. Blink (or scroll too fast on Instagram) and you’ll miss the details: small bags, tall shoes, feathered hats, leather capes, and diamond dog collars. Every day, highlight one thing we saw on the catwalks that delighted or mystified us. When was the last time a ruffled floral bed skirt looked cool? If you attended the Collina Strada show, New York Fashion Week’s first major event on Tuesday, the answer is: very recently. On a rooftop in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, Creative Director Hillary Taymour unveiled several eye-catching shoes for spring 2022. There were pastel sneakers with glittery brooches, stars and flowers in cartoonish shapes and bright hues. pinned to their toes. There were black sneakers half visible under the Technicolor disposable shoe covers. (For good measure, some models also went totally barefoot. You dress for the mess, read the notes from the show.)

Sneakers aren’t a new game for Collina Strada, who collaborated with Reebok earlier this year on shoes made in part from vegan leather and recycled polyester. (Text on back of heels: Call mom.) The still relatively young earthy-punk brand has become known for using sustainable materials and natural dyes. But on Tuesday’s show, a pair of sneakers wrapped in green and pink flowers were particularly memorable, a strip of fabric flying around its edges, reminiscent of outdated bedding in guest rooms. The company said they used olive butterfly lace. Maybe that’s because this year’s Met Gala is just days away, but the wrap-around print was spiritually linked to the floral wallpaper Givenchy dress worn by heavily pregnant Kim Kardashian in 2013. , or at least the many memes that followed, comparing the dress to an old sofa. They were humorous shoes, worn by a model in a matching bodysuit who jumped and made her way along a sun-drenched garden path turned into a runway. Like most of Ms. Taymours ‘pieces, the shoes were both soft and hard, pretty and aggressive pawns in the designers’ game of finding exuberant new ways to tell old stories.

